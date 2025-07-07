Senior Doctor Blacklisted For Taking Bribe In Karnataka

A senior doctor working as an assessor has been blacklisted by the National Medical Commission for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹10 lakh in lieu of giving a favourable assessment report to a private medical college in Karnataka.

The Commission said, “As an exemplary action, it has been decided that the renewal of the existing number of seats of the said college in Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses shall not be done for the academic year 2025-26.”

The increase in seats and the start of new courses for both UG and PG received by the Medical Assessment for the academic year 2025-26 shall be cancelled, the Commission added.

National Medical Commission Presses Zero-Tolerance

It stated, “The NMC is committed to upholding utmost integrity in all its work and maintaining transparency at all levels. The Commission has a no-tolerance policy towards corruption, and any such untoward incident by any person or medical institution is dealt with by the Commission as per relevant penal provisions of the NMC Act and the Regulations made therein.”

“Under the relevant penal provisions of the Act, the Commission may take such actions against violators as deemed fit viz; imposition of monetary penalty, withholding processing of application for any new scheme for that academic year or such number of years, reducing the number of students in the next or subsequent academic years to be admitted by the medical institution,” it further stated.

Till Now, 34 Have Been Arrested

The Commission said it advised all medical colleges and stakeholders to conform strictly to the NMC rules and regulations and uphold the ethos of quality medical education, professionalism, and public trust.

As per reports, the CBI has booked 34 individuals, including officials from the Union Health Ministry, the National Medical Commission (NMC), and several private medical college administrators, after busting an alleged network that manipulated the inspection and regulatory processes of medical institutions in exchange for bribes.

The agency alleged that some officials from the NMC and the Health Ministry directly facilitated these manipulations.

