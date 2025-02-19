Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

A senior advocate practicing in the Telangana High Court collapsed and died of a heart attack while presenting his arguments before the court on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Pasnooru Venugopal Rao, was 66 years old.

The incident took place at approximately 1:20 PM, when Rao was making his submissions before Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty. Witnesses reported that he suddenly felt uneasy, collapsed in the courtroom, and became unresponsive.

Fellow advocates rushed to his aid, attempting to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before taking him to Osmania Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. According to The Hindu, Telangana High Court Bar Association president A. Ravinder Reddy confirmed that efforts were made to revive Rao, but they were unsuccessful.

Having been a practicing lawyer since 1998, Rao was well-respected in legal circles. His untimely demise has left the legal fraternity in shock.

Similar Incident in Karnataka

Rao’s death draws parallels with a recent incident in Karnataka, where a Congress leader, Ravi Chandran, 63, suffered a fatal heart attack in August 2024. Chandran collapsed while addressing the media at the Press Club of Bengaluru. He had organized the press conference to express support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the MUDA scam.

Recognizing the Early Signs of a Heart Attack

Heart attacks rarely occur without warning, and nearly 45% of cases report symptoms weeks or even months before the actual event.

Common early warning signs include:

Chest discomfort or pain (the most reported symptom)

Shortness of breath

Fatigue or weakness

Sweating and dizziness

Swelling in legs and feet

Women, however, may experience subtler symptoms, such as nausea, indigestion, or back pain. Studies show that more than half of heart attack patients experience symptoms at least 48 hours before the attack, making it crucial to recognize and respond to early warning signs.

The sudden deaths of Pasnooru Venugopal Rao and Ravi Chandran serve as stark reminders of how unpredictable cardiac events can be. Medical experts emphasize the importance of regular health checkups, awareness of symptoms, and immediate medical attention at the first sign of distress.

