Separate Road Accidents On Mahakumbh Route Claim 3 Lives; 40 Injured

At least three people lost their lives, and over 40 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents while traveling to attend the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, officials said on Thursday. The incidents occurred on highways in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, causing significant distress among devotees and their families.

Fatal Collision on Bharatpur-Karauli Highway

A tragic accident took place late Wednesday night on the Bharatpur-Karauli state highway near Kurwriya village in Rajasthan. A speeding truck collided with a car carrying four devotees, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, confirmed Krishanveer Singh, in-charge of Bayana Sadar police station.

“A police team reached the spot and took all of them to a hospital in Bayana, where three were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Three others, including the truck and cab drivers, are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Singh stated.

The victims were identified as Gopal Singh (32), a resident of Rudawal and the car driver, Ram Chandra (30), and Lakhan Singh (35), both natives of Karauli. “The bodies were handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination,” the officer added.

Bus Crash in Uttar Pradesh Leaves 40 Injured

In a separate incident, around 40 devotees suffered injuries in a major accident early Thursday morning. A bus, carrying passengers from Delhi and Faridabad to the Mahakumbh, collided with a trailer truck on the Agra-Lucknow highway near the Bakewar overbridge in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to authorities, the impact left several passengers injured, and the bus driver was trapped in the wreckage. “The bus driver was pulled out with great difficulty,” said Bakewar station house officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh Rathi.

The injured individuals, aged between 17 and 70, were promptly transported to Mahwa health center for medical treatment. Among them, 40-year-old bus driver Vinod Upadhyay from Bulandshahr was in critical condition and was referred to the district hospital after his health deteriorated, Rathi added.

Authorities Launch Investigation

Police officials have removed the damaged bus from the highway with the assistance of a hydraulic crane to ensure smooth traffic flow. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accidents and ascertain any potential negligence or violations that may have contributed to the tragedies.

As devotees continue their journey to the Mahakumbh, safety measures are being emphasized to prevent further accidents on highways. The police urge travelers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to ensure their safety during the pilgrimage.