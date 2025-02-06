Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Separate Road Accidents On Mahakumbh Route Claim 3 Lives; 40 Injured

At least three people lost their lives, and over 40 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents while traveling to attend the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, officials said on Thursday. The incidents occurred on highways in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, causing significant distress among devotees and their families.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Separate Road Accidents On Mahakumbh Route Claim 3 Lives; 40 Injured

At least 3 people lost their lives, and over 40 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents while traveling to Mahakumbh Mela


At least three people lost their lives, and over 40 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents while traveling to attend the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, officials said on Thursday. The incidents occurred on highways in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, causing significant distress among devotees and their families.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fatal Collision on Bharatpur-Karauli Highway

A tragic accident took place late Wednesday night on the Bharatpur-Karauli state highway near Kurwriya village in Rajasthan. A speeding truck collided with a car carrying four devotees, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, confirmed Krishanveer Singh, in-charge of Bayana Sadar police station.

“A police team reached the spot and took all of them to a hospital in Bayana, where three were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Three others, including the truck and cab drivers, are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Singh stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The victims were identified as Gopal Singh (32), a resident of Rudawal and the car driver, Ram Chandra (30), and Lakhan Singh (35), both natives of Karauli. “The bodies were handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination,” the officer added.

Bus Crash in Uttar Pradesh Leaves 40 Injured

In a separate incident, around 40 devotees suffered injuries in a major accident early Thursday morning. A bus, carrying passengers from Delhi and Faridabad to the Mahakumbh, collided with a trailer truck on the Agra-Lucknow highway near the Bakewar overbridge in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to authorities, the impact left several passengers injured, and the bus driver was trapped in the wreckage. “The bus driver was pulled out with great difficulty,” said Bakewar station house officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh Rathi.

The injured individuals, aged between 17 and 70, were promptly transported to Mahwa health center for medical treatment. Among them, 40-year-old bus driver Vinod Upadhyay from Bulandshahr was in critical condition and was referred to the district hospital after his health deteriorated, Rathi added.

Authorities Launch Investigation

Police officials have removed the damaged bus from the highway with the assistance of a hydraulic crane to ensure smooth traffic flow. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accidents and ascertain any potential negligence or violations that may have contributed to the tragedies.

As devotees continue their journey to the Mahakumbh, safety measures are being emphasized to prevent further accidents on highways. The police urge travelers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to ensure their safety during the pilgrimage.

ALSO READSuspended Inspector Opens Tea Stall Outside SSP Office To Protest His Suspension 

Filed under

Mahakumbh Route Road Accidents

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India vs England 1st ODI: England Wins Toss, India Hand Debuts to Jaiswal and Rana

India vs England 1st ODI: England Wins Toss, India Hand Debuts to Jaiswal and Rana

Celebrate Rose Day With Romantic, Non-Traditional Gifts This Valentine’s Week

Celebrate Rose Day With Romantic, Non-Traditional Gifts This Valentine’s Week

Deportation Row: EAM S Jaishankar To Speak In Rajya Sabha At 2

Deportation Row: EAM S Jaishankar To Speak In Rajya Sabha At 2

Plastic In Your Brain? Brain Tissue Contains Microplastics Equal To 4-5 Paper Clips – Study Reveals

Plastic In Your Brain? Brain Tissue Contains Microplastics Equal To 4-5 Paper Clips – Study...

Delhi Court Summons ED Chief Over Illegible Evidence Copies

Delhi Court Summons ED Chief Over Illegible Evidence Copies

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Who Is Sanam Teri Kasam Actress’ Husband? Mawra Hocane Gets Married In An Aesthetically Stunning Wedding- See Pics!

Who Is Sanam Teri Kasam Actress’ Husband? Mawra Hocane Gets Married In An Aesthetically Stunning

Who Was Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife? Rapper Allegedly Also Had An Affair With Rapper Ashanti

Who Was Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife? Rapper Allegedly Also Had An Affair With Rapper Ashanti

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox