‘Serious Injustice’, Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Droupadi Murmu Over The Termination Of Teachers In West Bengal

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the recent termination of thousands of school teachers in West Bengal. The move comes after the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel the state’s teacher recruitment process due to large-scale irregularities.

Taking to social media, Gandhi said he had written to the President, requesting her to urge the government to act in favour of those who were recruited through fair and transparent means.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi writes to President Droupadi Murmu He tweeted, "I have written to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji, seeking her kind intervention in the matter of thousands of qualified school teachers in West Bengal who have lost their jobs… pic.twitter.com/Ihk9LCx0Lp — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

The Letter !

In his letter, Gandhi highlighted that while the courts found clear evidence of malpractice in the recruitment process, many candidates who were selected fairly have been dismissed along with those involved in irregularities. He termed this sweeping termination “a serious injustice.”

He pointed out that several of the teachers affected have been serving for nearly a decade. According to him, removing them not only disrupts their lives but also impacts thousands of students who now face a shortage of experienced educators in classrooms across the state.

“A crime in recruitment must be punished, but equating innocent teachers with tainted ones isn’t justice,” he wrote. Gandhi also referenced a meeting with representatives from the Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha (IX-X), a group formed by the terminated teachers, who had specifically requested him to take up the issue.

Emphasising the long-term human and social cost, Gandhi appealed to President Murmu—who herself has a background in education—to understand the gravity of the situation. He urged her to ask the government to protect the jobs of untainted candidates and ensure they can continue teaching.

The teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal has been under judicial scrutiny for months, with both the High Court and Supreme Court pointing to widespread corruption. But the blanket cancellations have sparked protests and widespread anxiety among teachers who claim they cleared the process fairly and have been serving diligently since.

The matter remains politically sensitive in the state, with opposition parties, educationists, and affected families closely watching the next move from both the Centre and the President’s office.

