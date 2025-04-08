Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Serious Injustice’, Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Droupadi Murmu Over The Termination Of Teachers In West Bengal

‘Serious Injustice’, Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Droupadi Murmu Over The Termination Of Teachers In West Bengal

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the recent termination of thousands of school teachers in West Bengal.

‘Serious Injustice’, Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Droupadi Murmu Over The Termination Of Teachers In West Bengal


Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the recent termination of thousands of school teachers in West Bengal. The move comes after the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel the state’s teacher recruitment process due to large-scale irregularities.

Taking to social media, Gandhi said he had written to the President, requesting her to urge the government to act in favour of those who were recruited through fair and transparent means.

The Letter !

In his letter, Gandhi highlighted that while the courts found clear evidence of malpractice in the recruitment process, many candidates who were selected fairly have been dismissed along with those involved in irregularities. He termed this sweeping termination “a serious injustice.”

He pointed out that several of the teachers affected have been serving for nearly a decade. According to him, removing them not only disrupts their lives but also impacts thousands of students who now face a shortage of experienced educators in classrooms across the state.

“A crime in recruitment must be punished, but equating innocent teachers with tainted ones isn’t justice,” he wrote. Gandhi also referenced a meeting with representatives from the Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha (IX-X), a group formed by the terminated teachers, who had specifically requested him to take up the issue.

Emphasising the long-term human and social cost, Gandhi appealed to President Murmu—who herself has a background in education—to understand the gravity of the situation. He urged her to ask the government to protect the jobs of untainted candidates and ensure they can continue teaching.

The teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal has been under judicial scrutiny for months, with both the High Court and Supreme Court pointing to widespread corruption. But the blanket cancellations have sparked protests and widespread anxiety among teachers who claim they cleared the process fairly and have been serving diligently since.

The matter remains politically sensitive in the state, with opposition parties, educationists, and affected families closely watching the next move from both the Centre and the President’s office.

Must Read: Loan For Entrepreneurs Without Guarantee’, In 10 Years Of Mudra Yojna 33 Lakh Crore Loans Sanctioned

 

Filed under

West Bengal Teacher Termination

newsx

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns
Comedian Kunal Kamra foun

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter
JD Vance makes

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks
The Trump administration

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation...
As the ruckus continued i

J&K Assembly: Opposition Blames NC-BJP Nexus, Demands Removal Of Jammu and Kashmir Speaker
A grenade attack on the h

2 Suspects Booked For Grenade Blast At BJP Leader’s House In Punjab
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation Order: Report

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation...

J&K Assembly: Opposition Blames NC-BJP Nexus, Demands Removal Of Jammu and Kashmir Speaker

J&K Assembly: Opposition Blames NC-BJP Nexus, Demands Removal Of Jammu and Kashmir Speaker

Entertainment

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank