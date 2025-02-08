Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Service Chiefs To Fly Tejas LCA Mk-1, Showcasing Jointness In Armed Forces

In a significant show of jointness within the Indian armed forces, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will fly in a two-seater trainer version of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA-Mk1) on Sunday.

Supporting Indigenous Defence Capabilities

This high-profile flight underscores the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) support for the locally produced Tejas LCA. The aircraft, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has already been inducted into the air force and is set to participate in Aero India 2025, Asia’s biggest airshow.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will also join a three-aircraft formation involving LCA Mk-1s on Monday, demonstrating the fighter jet’s capabilities.

Focus on LCA Mk-1A Trials and Delivery

HAL is gearing up for crucial trials of the advanced LCA Mk-1A variant. These trials will test the Astra beyond-visual-range missile, an indigenous electronic warfare suite, and the Israeli Elta radar.

Despite previous delays, HAL aims to deliver the first LCA Mk-1A by the end of March after completing certification requirements. The IAF has ordered 83 Mk-1A fighters for ₹48,000 crore and plans to procure 97 more at an additional cost of ₹67,000 crore.

One of the key hurdles in the LCA Mk-1A programme has been the delayed delivery of F404 engines from US-based GE Aerospace. HAL is now in talks with the company, which has indicated that production issues have been resolved. The supply of the first engines is expected soon.

Highlighting “Nari Shakti” (women power), women fighter pilots will feature in the Shakti formation during the airshow, flying a Rafale alongside two Sukhoi-30s.

Impact on IAF’s Combat Capabilities

The IAF remains concerned about the pace of the LCA Mk-1A programme, as delays could affect its combat effectiveness. However, with HAL addressing engine and certification challenges, the delivery schedule is expected to stabilize soon, strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities.

This development signals a strong backing for indigenous technology and joint operational readiness in the Indian armed forces.

