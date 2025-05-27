Seven from Dehradun Family Die by Suicide in Panchkula; Bodies Found Inside Locked Car

In a heartbreaking tragedy, seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead in a car in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Monday. Police say it appears to be a case of mass suicide.

Locals Alerted Police After Spotting Trouble

The shocking discovery was made when some locals noticed the family members appearing to struggle inside a parked car near the Nada Sahib area of Panchkula. Concerned, they immediately dialed emergency helpline number 112 to report the situation.

Police rushed to the scene with a PCR (Police Control Room) van. By the time they arrived, it was too late.

Entire Family Found Dead Inside the Vehicle

The victims have been identified as Praveen Mittal, a 42-year-old resident of Dehradun, his wife, his elderly parents, and the couple’s three children — two daughters and a son.

All seven were found lifeless inside a car that had reportedly been locked from the inside. Initial reports suggest that they had ended their lives together, though officials are still investigating the exact cause and method.

Suicide Note Recovered

A suicide note was recovered from the car, though police have not yet revealed its full contents. Investigators say the note could provide critical information about what led to this extreme step.

For now, authorities are treating it as a case of suicide, but they’ve also launched a thorough investigation to confirm all facts.

No details have been shared yet about the family’s financial or personal background, though officers say they are looking into all possible angles.

Investigation Underway

A police spokesperson said, “We are examining the suicide note and trying to contact extended family members. Right now, our focus is on confirming identities and ensuring post-mortem formalities are completed.”

Authorities are expected to release more information once the autopsy reports are available and the suicide note is analyzed in detail.

This tragic case has once again brought focus to the growing mental health crisis and the silent suffering many families go through.