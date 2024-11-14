Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Severe Air Quality and Thick Smog Disrupt Travel Across North India

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the "severe" category, as dense smog blanketed the national capital and nearby regions, impacting flights and train schedules

Severe Air Quality and Thick Smog Disrupt Travel Across North India

On Thursday, air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the “severe” category, as dense smog blanketed the national capital and nearby regions, impacting flights and train schedules. Major cities in North India, including Amritsar, Varanasi, and Jalandhar, are also experiencing severe pollution and poor weather conditions, complicating travel across the region.

AQI Breaches 400, Visibility Plummets in Delhi

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hit critical levels on Thursday, with readings reaching 432 in several areas—a stark increase from Wednesday’s AQI of 429. The dangerous pollution levels, combined with a drop in temperature, have led to a thick layer of smog that has drastically reduced visibility. As a result, travel across all modes of transportation has been disrupted, creating delays and cancellations for both flights and trains.

IndiGo Warns Passengers of Delays Due to Smog and Fog

In an early morning alert, IndiGo Airlines advised passengers about the potential delays caused by low visibility across affected North Indian cities. “This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from Amritsar, Varanasi & Delhi. Do keep a tab on your flight status… before heading to the airport,” the airline said in a statement. IndiGo also urged passengers to allow extra time for travel to the airport, noting that road traffic was likely to be affected by the foggy conditions as well.

Trains Running Behind Schedule

Rail services were similarly disrupted, with several trains arriving at New Delhi’s main railway station running behind schedule due to the low visibility. At least a dozen trains, including the CSMT ASR Express (11057), INDB NDLS EXP (12415), and Malwa SF Express (12919), were delayed by more than an hour as they navigated through the dense smog, according to railway officials.

Low Visibility Protocols at Delhi Airport

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is India’s busiest airport with approximately 1,400 flight movements each day, implemented low visibility procedures on Thursday morning. Although flights continued to operate, the airport operator, DIAL, advised passengers to stay updated on their flight statuses through the respective airlines. “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal,” DIAL posted on social media platform X at 7 a.m., while recommending that travelers check with their airlines for the latest information.

Worsening Conditions Highlight Need for Precaution and Patience

With air quality worsening across North India, authorities and transportation operators have emphasized the importance of caution and patience among travelers. While airlines and rail operators are taking measures to manage the effects of low visibility on travel schedules, the ongoing smog and pollution crisis remains a pressing concern for both public health and regional transportation.

As weather forecasts predict continued cold and foggy conditions, commuters and travelers across North India are urged to monitor travel advisories closely and prepare for potential delays in the days ahead.

Filed under

air quality Delhi north india Thick Smog
