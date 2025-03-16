Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  Severe Heatwave Alert! IMD Issues Warnings For These States, Including Karnataka – Here's What We Know

Severe Heatwave Alert! IMD Issues Warnings For These States, Including Karnataka – Here’s What We Know

India faces an intense heatwave with temperatures soaring above 40°C in multiple states. IMD issues alerts; relief expected in some regions post-March 19 with rain forecasts.

Severe Heatwave Alert! IMD Issues Warnings For These States, Including Karnataka – Here’s What We Know


A relentless heatwave has tightened its grip across several Indian states, pushing temperatures well above the seasonal average. Regions in Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and Maharashtra have witnessed scorching temperatures crossing 40°C, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heatwave warnings and advisories to ensure public safety.

Jharkhand Records Extreme Heat; IMD Issues Alerts

Jharkhand has been hit hard by the heatwave, with seven districts recording temperatures beyond 40°C. Chaibasa, in West Singhbhum district, was the hottest in the state, hitting 41°C—7.6°C above normal. Other cities, including Daltonganj (40.7°C), Bokaro Thermal (40.1°C), and Jamshedpur (40°C), also suffered from extreme temperatures. Even Ranchi, the state capital, recorded 37°C, which is 6.1°C above its usual average.

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for heatwave conditions in Seraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Dhanbad, and Bokaro on March 16. Relief, however, is expected from March 19, with forecasts of rain and thunderstorms bringing down the temperature.

Karnataka Sees Scorching Heat, Temperatures Expected to Rise Further

North Interior Karnataka is also reeling under unbearable heat, with Ainapur Hobli village in Kalaburagi recording the highest temperature at 42.8°C in the last 24 hours. Other districts, including Raichur, Bidar, Bagalkote, Yadgir, and Vijayapura, also saw temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has urged people to take precautions, advising citizens to avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 3 PM when the sun is at its peak.

The IMD forecasts temperatures to rise further by 2-4°C between March 15-17, with a heatwave warning issued for March 18-19.

West Bengal Faces Unbearable Heatwave; Kolkata Records Higher-than-Normal Temperatures

In West Bengal, the western districts, particularly Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum, are under the grip of extreme heat.

On Saturday, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3°C—3.7°C higher than normal, while the maximum soared to 34.1°C, five degrees above average.

The IMD has predicted that the heatwave will persist until March 18, with dry weather expected across the southern and western parts of the state. However, relief is anticipated after March 20, with the possibility of rain or thundershowers.

Odisha’s Industrial Towns Hit by Rising Heat

Odisha is also experiencing intense heat, with Jharsuguda recording a scorching 41.8°C on Friday. The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for multiple districts, including Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj, as several regions, such as Angul, Bolangir, and Titlagarh, recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Maharashtra’s Vidarbha Region Endures Prolonged Heatwave

Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region has been experiencing a prolonged heatwave since early February, with temperatures consistently soaring above normal levels.

On Saturday, Chandrapur recorded 41.4°C, making it one of the hottest places in India. Other areas, including Bramhapuri, Solapur, and Wardha, also witnessed temperatures beyond 41°C. The low humidity has intensified the discomfort, and no immediate relief is expected.

Safety Measures and Advisories for Public Protection

With heatwaves affecting vast parts of the country, authorities have issued safety advisories urging people to:

  • Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.
  • Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.
  • Wear light, breathable clothing.
  • Take breaks in cool or shaded areas.

Health officials are particularly advising children, the elderly, and those with existing health conditions to remain indoors and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

As India battles extreme temperatures, residents are urged to stay informed and prepared for further weather changes in the coming days.

