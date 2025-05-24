Home
Severe Weather Hits Delhi-NCR: IMD Issues Red Alert

Late Saturday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region, warning of an incoming thunderstorm system expected to bring intense weather activity.

Late Saturday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region, warning of an incoming thunderstorm system expected to bring intense weather activity.

“A thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest,” the IMD statement read. “Under its influence, severe thunderstorm and dust-raising winds accompanied by frequent lightning and gusts reaching 40–60 km/h or more are likely to affect parts of the city within the next 1–2 hours.”

The warning urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement. The advisory specifically recommended staying indoors, avoiding open fields, and not taking shelter under trees due to the risk of lightning.

Delhi has witnessed sharp changes in weather patterns over the past week, but Saturday’s red alert marks the most serious warning so far this month. Emergency services have been placed on standby as officials monitor the system’s progression.

