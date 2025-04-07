Sex With Escorts, Lies, And A Billionaire Divorce: Rippling Co-Founder’s Explosive Fallout With Wife Goes Public

Weeks after Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar alleged harassment by Chennai police amid a custody fight, his estranged wife, Dhivya Sasidharan, has come forward with explosive claims of her own.

Weeks after billionaire entrepreneur and Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar publicly accused his estranged wife, Dhivya Sasidharan, of false allegations and harassment, she has fired back with serious claims of abuse, sexual coercion, and financial manipulation as reported by The San Francisco Standard.

Tech Billionaire Claims Harassment and Abduction by Estranged Wife

Sankar, whose net worth is estimated at $1.3 billion by Forbes, recently stated on X that he was “on the run” from Chennai law enforcement, claiming he was being harassed over false police cases filed by Sasidharan. According to Sankar, his wife accused him of kidnapping their nine-year-old son and of infidelity, even as he was attempting to gain joint custody of the child.

He further claimed, as reported by The San Francisco Standard, that he confronted Sasidharan about an alleged extramarital affair backed by text messages and hotel booking records provided by the man’s husband. He alleged that after this confrontation, negotiations over a multi-million-dollar divorce settlement soured, leading to a false police complaint alleging domestic abuse.

Dhivya Sasidharan Responds With Explosive Allegations of Her Own

Sasidharan has now responded with a shocking counter-narrative, reported by The San Francisco Standard. She claimed Sankar pressured her into an open marriage, solicited escorts, and coerced her into having sex shortly after childbirth describing the marriage as “the worst nightmare of my life.”

She recounted, in an interview with The San Francisco Standard, that Sankar told her sex was a “primal need” and demanded intimacy despite her pain after giving birth in 2016. When she refused, he warned her of the consequences.

The report cited an email from Sankar in December 2019, where he admitted contacting multiple sex workers, requesting their photos and rates—later apologizing and stating, “I promise to never put our marriage in this position again.”

Later that same day, he reportedly sent another email suggesting the idea of an open marriage.

Allegations of Tax Evasion and Financial Manipulation

According to court filings reviewed by The San Francisco Standard, Sasidharan also alleged that Sankar moved their family to California in 2020 to avoid state taxes. At the time, she was working remotely for Microsoft. She claimed that Sankar frequently pressured her to take time off work to engage in sex, threatening to cheat if she refused.

The couple later moved to Singapore, a decision Sasidharan said was driven by Sankar’s desire to move overseas assets discreetly. In court, Sankar admitted he had assets in American Samoa and Saint Kitts and Nevis and felt paying U.S. taxes was “wasteful.”

After the move, Sasidharan said she lost her job and was unable to work due to being on a dependent visa, making her financially dependent on Sankar.

Spy Cameras, Escort Circles, and Coercion Allegations

Things deteriorated further in Singapore. As per The San Francisco Standard, Sasidharan claimed Sankar frequented high-society escort circles, engaged in multiple sexual relationships, and installed hidden cameras around their home to monitor her.

She also alleged that he encouraged her to sleep with his friends, which she refused—leaving her feeling “scared,” “violated,” and “destroyed.” She said, “That was where, like, you know, our marriage broke.”

Sankar’s Counterclaims on Affair and Legal Disputes

Sankar alleged that the divorce turned hostile after he presented evidence of Sasidharan’s affair, according to The San Francisco Standard. He said negotiations fell apart, prompting her to file a false assault complaint.

He also accused her of abducting their son and taking him to the United States. Sankar said he filed an international child abduction case, and the U.S. court ruled in his favor, resulting in a legal agreement: joint custody, a one-time payment of Rs 9 crore, and Rs 4.3 lakh in monthly support.

He claimed that when they reunited in Chennai for co-parenting, Sasidharan refused to comply with a clause about keeping the child’s passport in a shared locker. After he took legal action to enforce the clause, she skipped court and filed a new police complaint, Sankar said.

Sankar Alleges Police Harassment and Extortion in Chennai

According to Sankar’s account shared on X, police officers arrived at his hotel late at night, forcing him to flee with his son. He said he later showed proof that his son was safe, but police still pursued him, raided a previous Airbnb, and allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh in extortion from his contacts. He also claimed they tracked his movements by seizing the phone of a caretaker he had paid Rs 200 through UPI.

