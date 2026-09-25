Sexual Assault Case: SC Notice to Goa Govt on Tarun Tejpal’s Appeal Against 10-Year Jail Term

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Goa government on former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal’s appeal challenging his conviction and 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in the 2013 rape case.

Tejpal had surrendered before a Goa court on September 14 and was subsequently taken to Colvale Central Jail after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender before his appeal could be heard on merits.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court had overturned Tejpal’s acquittal by the trial court and convicted him in the sexual assault case. The court also sentenced him to 10 years in prison. Tejpal has challenged the High Court verdict before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has also moved Supreme Court seeking enhancement of Tejpal’s sentence from 10 years to life imprisonment. The state government contended that the punishment given by the high court was inadequate in view of the nature and gravity of the offences.

The apex court’s notice to the Goa government came in the wake of Tarun Tejpal’s challenge to his conviction and sentence, even as Goa govt’s plea for enhancement of the punishment is also pending before the top court.

What Happened During previous Hearing?

During earlier hearing, the top court directed Tejpal to surrender within two weeks and file a surrender certificate before the court. The apex court had said that if Tejpal files the surrender certificate on or before September 22, his appeal will be listed for hearing on the same day.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Tejpal, argued that there was no need for his client to surrender before the appeal was heard. However, Justice Aradhe rejected the argument that Tejpal does need not to surrender before his appeal to be heard.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Goa government, also opposed the plea citing 10-year sentence imposed on Tejpal and the seriousness of the offences.