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Home > India News > Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise: Supreme Court Draws Parallel To 2012 Nirbhaya Horror

Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise: Supreme Court Draws Parallel To 2012 Nirbhaya Horror

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of rape cases in Delhi NCR, drawing a parallel with the 2012 Nirbhaya case and flagging concerns over public safety and law enforcement.

Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise
Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 13:14 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday voiced deep anguish over a string of rape cases in Delhi NCR, saying they point to a systematic failure of law enforcement and public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety. The court drew a parallel with the 2012 Nirbhaya case and took suo motu cognisance of the issue.

Bench Expresses Deep Concern

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran said it was pained by the recent incidents, describing them as a stark reflection of lapses in the machinery meant to protect citizens. The judges observed that such cases reveal gaps that cannot be brushed aside as isolated events.

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Public Spaces Turning Unsafe

The court stressed that common public spaces such as parks and buses cannot be allowed to become high-risk zones for women and girls. It pointed to poor lighting, inadequate surveillance and the absence of other basic facilities as factors that make these places dangerous, particularly after dark. According to a PTI report, the bench made clear that ensuring safe access to such spaces is a basic responsibility of the authorities concerned.

The Case That Prompted The Court

Among the incidents that led to the court taking note is the alleged gang rape of a 16 year old girl who had boarded a sleeper bus in Greater Noida. She was reportedly assaulted by the bus conductor and the driver, then abandoned near Kashmere Gate in Old Delhi, more than 40 km from where she boarded. The incident took place on August 4, and the two accused have been arrested.

Echoes Of Nirbhaya

By drawing a parallel with the 2012 Nirbhaya case, the court underlined how the same questions about safety in public transport and accountability of authorities continue to resurface more than a decade later. That case had triggered nationwide protests and led to major changes in laws dealing with sexual offences, yet the bench indicated that ground realities still fall short.

Why Suo Motu Action Matters?

By taking suo motu cognisance, the top court has stepped in on its own without waiting for a petition, signalling the gravity with which it views the situation. The move is expected to put pressure on police and civic agencies to explain what steps are being taken to improve street lighting, surveillance and safety measures in public places and transport.

What Comes Next?

Further directions from the bench are awaited as the court examines the issue. Authorities in Delhi NCR may now be required to answer for the lapses highlighted and outline concrete measures to make public spaces safer for women and children.

Also Read: Faridabad Borewell Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft-Deep Shaft, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Heartbreak

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Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise: Supreme Court Draws Parallel To 2012 Nirbhaya Horror

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Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise: Supreme Court Draws Parallel To 2012 Nirbhaya Horror

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Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise: Supreme Court Draws Parallel To 2012 Nirbhaya Horror
Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise: Supreme Court Draws Parallel To 2012 Nirbhaya Horror
Sexual Assault Cases in Delhi Rise: Supreme Court Draws Parallel To 2012 Nirbhaya Horror
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