Shab-e-Qadr 2025 In India: Dates, Timings, Traditions And Rituals

Shab-e-Qadr 2025, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, will be observed on the night of March 27 in India. This sacred night marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and is considered the "Night of Power." Muslims engage in prayers, Quran recitation, charity, and seeking forgiveness.

Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, is one of the most significant nights in Islam, observed during the holy month of Ramadan. In 2025, it is expected to take place on the evening of March 27 in India. This night is crucial as it commemorates the moment when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Often referred to as the “Night of Power” or “Night of Decree”, it is considered one of the holiest nights in Islam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims engage in prayer, Quran recitation, and seek forgiveness from Allah. It is also a time to perform good deeds and give charity to earn blessings. Many believers stay awake throughout the night in worship, as it is believed that the prayers made during this night are granted great rewards.

What is Shab-e-Qadr?

Shab-e-Qadr marks the night when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received the first revelation of the Quran. It is a night filled with immense spiritual significance. During Shab-e-Qadr, prayers are accepted, and sins are forgiven. Muslims around the world observe this night with devotion, praying, reading the Quran, and engaging in charitable acts to seek Allah’s blessings. Many people remain awake throughout the night, offering special prayers and seeking forgiveness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue