Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Shab-e-Qadr 2025 In India: Dates, Timings, Traditions And Rituals

Shab-e-Qadr 2025 In India: Dates, Timings, Traditions And Rituals

Shab-e-Qadr 2025, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, will be observed on the night of March 27 in India. This sacred night marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and is considered the "Night of Power." Muslims engage in prayers, Quran recitation, charity, and seeking forgiveness.

Shab-e-Qadr 2025 In India: Dates, Timings, Traditions And Rituals

Shab-e-Qadr, also called Laylat al-Qadr


Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, is one of the most significant nights in Islam, observed during the holy month of Ramadan. In 2025, it is expected to take place on the evening of March 27 in India. This night is crucial as it commemorates the moment when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Often referred to as the “Night of Power” or “Night of Decree”, it is considered one of the holiest nights in Islam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims engage in prayer, Quran recitation, and seek forgiveness from Allah. It is also a time to perform good deeds and give charity to earn blessings. Many believers stay awake throughout the night in worship, as it is believed that the prayers made during this night are granted great rewards.

What is Shab-e-Qadr?

Shab-e-Qadr marks the night when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received the first revelation of the Quran. It is a night filled with immense spiritual significance. During Shab-e-Qadr, prayers are accepted, and sins are forgiven. Muslims around the world observe this night with devotion, praying, reading the Quran, and engaging in charitable acts to seek Allah’s blessings. Many people remain awake throughout the night, offering special prayers and seeking forgiveness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Shab-e-Qadr 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Urges Employees For 60 Hours Of Work Week

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Urges Employees For 60 Hours Of Work Week

Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Deletes Post Criticizing Rohit Sharma Amid Backlash

Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Deletes Post Criticizing Rohit Sharma Amid Backlash

Fraud Case: SEBI To Challenge Mumbai Court Order Against Former Chief Buch, Others

Fraud Case: SEBI To Challenge Mumbai Court Order Against Former Chief Buch, Others

Pentagon Halts U.S. Cyber Offensive Attacks On Russia To Push Ukraine Peace Talks, Policy Shift Sparks Debate

Pentagon Halts U.S. Cyber Offensive Attacks On Russia To Push Ukraine Peace Talks, Policy Shift...

Restaurants vs. Food Delivery Giants: NRAI Challenges Swiggy and Zomato

Restaurants vs. Food Delivery Giants: NRAI Challenges Swiggy and Zomato

Entertainment

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar For Best Actor

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar

What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive Item On List Is Worth $50K

What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard