Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To Inform Next Generation About Sacrifices Of Freedom Fighters’

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To Inform Next Generation About Sacrifices Of Freedom Fighters’

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. He stressed that remembering history is crucial for future generations to create their own legacies.

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To Inform Next Generation About Sacrifices Of Freedom Fighters’

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot emphasized the importance of educating next-generation freedom fighters


On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. He stressed that remembering history is crucial for future generations to create their own legacies.

Gehlot’s Call to Preserve History

Speaking on the significance of Shaheed Diwas, Ashok Gehlot said, “It was the dream of freedom fighters, who went to jail and sacrificed themselves for the freedom of the country, that the country remains intact and strong. The new ideology that has now come and become overpowering in the name of religion is very dangerous. If we do not tell things to the new generation, if we don’t tell them of history, if we forget history, they will never be able to create history. It is our duty to inform about the sacrifices of the freedom fighters to the next generation.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Honoring the Families of Revolutionaries

To mark the day, the families of revolutionaries were honored at Totuka Bhawan in Jaipur. Ashok Gehlot took to social media to share his experience, writing on X, “Today, on Martyr’s Day at Totuka Bhawan, Jaipur, I had the good fortune of meeting the family members of the revolutionaries who were martyred between 1857 and 1947.”

Prime Minister and Other Leaders Pay Tribute

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. Acknowledging their immense contributions to India’s freedom struggle, PM Modi posted on X, “India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Several other political leaders also paid their tributes, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Nitin Gadkari posted, “Millions of salutes to the revolutionaries Bhagat Singh ji, Rajguru ji, and Sukhdev ji on their sacrifice day, who sacrificed their everything for the motherland.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla added, “Emotional tribute to the martyrdom day of Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev ji, the symbol of bravery of Indian youth. The great work done by him to achieve the goal of freedom of Mother India is an inspiration for the youth of the country. The country will always be grateful for those sacrifices.”

Nationwide Tributes and Social Media Campaigns

People across the country observed Shaheed Diwas by paying their respects and remembering the valiant heroes. Social media platforms saw a surge of tributes with hashtags like ‘Bhagat Singh,’ ‘Sukhdev,’ ‘Rajguru,’ and ‘Shaheed Diwas’ trending throughout the day.

The official X handle of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’—an initiative celebrating 75 years of India’s independence—also shared a video in the ‘Shaheed Special Series’ highlighting the inspiring stories of freedom fighters.

The Legacy of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to commemorate the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. The three revolutionaries were hanged by the British government in 1931 for their role in the killing of deputy police superintendent J.P. Saunders in 1928. Their actions were in response to the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, who succumbed to injuries inflicted by police during a protest against British rule.

At the time of their execution, Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22, and Sukhdev was 23. Their fearless sacrifices continue to inspire generations of Indians, serving as a reminder of the price paid for India’s freedom.

ALSO READ: ‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Filed under

ashok gehlot Shaheed Diwas 2025

On the occasion of Shahee

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To...
The US saw a significant

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%
newsx

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack
Businessman-turned-politi

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New...
Kanpur, UP, witnessed a h

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur
newsx

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New Chief

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New...

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says

Entertainment

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival