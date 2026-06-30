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Home > India News > Who Is Ayush Malik? UP Man Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover

Who Is Ayush Malik? UP Man Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover

Ayush Malik, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, has returned to Hinduism weeks after his conversion to Islam sparked a police investigation under the state's anti-conversion law. Here's what happened, why the case made headlines, and the allegations surrounding his conversion.

UP Man Ayush Malik Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover. Photos: X Grab
UP Man Ayush Malik Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover. Photos: X Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 07:55 IST

Shamli Love Jihad Case: Ayush Malik who lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has returned to Hinduism weeks after his conversion to Islam became the centre of a police investigation. In a video that was later shared, he can be seen performing Hindu rituals, prayers and saying he chose to re-embrace Sanatan Dharma entirely of his own free will, no pressure, no one forced him. His conversion to Islam had triggered an investigation under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law. 

UP Man Ayush Malik Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam 

Ayush Malik’s family has claimed that he voluntarily re-embraced Hinduism after seeing how it caused distress to his parents. In the video, he was seen offering prayers and taking blessings from his family. 

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“I had gone into Islam and changed my religion. But after seeing your pain and keeping my family in mind, I have, of my own free will, returned to Hinduism. I want to live under the care and protection of my family,” Ayush says in the video.



Why Did Ayush Malik Convert to Islam? 

Earlier, Ayush’s father Devaraj Malik alleged that Chandni Qureshi and her father Islam Qureshi somehow brainwashed his son to convert to Islam. He said Ayush was in fact given the name Mohammad Ali and the religious change was done with the goal of taking hold of the family’s property worth crores. 

Now, Devaraj Malik says his son has officially returned to Sanatan Dharma. This update comes weeks after Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father on the basis of a complaint lodged by Ayush’s father under the state’s anti conversion law. 

Who Is Ayush Malik? How He Fell Into Islam Conversion Trap 

According to the FIR, Ayush, a B-Pharma graduate who helped run his family’s medical shop met Chandani in 2018 when he was getting treatment for a leg injury at a local hospital. Police said the two later became close and later Chandni and her family allegedly began pushing him towards conversion to Islam. 

The complaint says Ayush was taken to Delhi in 2023 and there he converted to Islam and later got the name Mohammad Ali. It also alleges that they had a nikah in Delhi. Still, police said they have not found any marriage certificate during the investigation. 

Police sources added that Ayush started adopting Islamic practices including growing a beard, offering namaz five times a day, and changing the way he dressed. 

Ayush’s father, Deveraj Malik, told police that the conversion was not just personal it was a part of a bigger plan to take over the family’s property and assets. On the basis of his complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and also the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Also Read: Ayodhya Bar Asks Champat Rai To Leave Town Within Three Days: Why Has It Taken This Stand? 

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Who Is Ayush Malik? UP Man Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover
Tags: anti-conversion lawAyush MalikChandni Qureshihome-hero-pos-1Love JihadReligion ConversionSanatan DharmaShamli NewsUttar pradesh news

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Who Is Ayush Malik? UP Man Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover

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Who Is Ayush Malik? UP Man Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover
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