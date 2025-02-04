Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s Most Trusted, Gets New Role In Tata Group

Shantanu Naidu, a close confidant of Ratan Tata, has announced his new role as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. In a LinkedIn post, Naidu reflected on his family’s connection to Tata Motors, recalling how his father worked at the company. He expressed his joy over the full-circle moment, sharing a photo with a Tata Nano.

Shantanu Naidu's Journey with Tata Group


Shantanu Naidu, a close confidant and trusted manager of Ratan Tata, has announced a new role within the Tata Group. On LinkedIn, Naidu shared that he is now the General Manager, Head – Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors, the Mumbai-based automotive company, part of the larger Tata Group conglomerate.

In his post, Naidu expressed his happiness about the new role and reflected on his family’s long connection with Tata Motors. He recalled how his father worked at the Tata Motors plant and how, as a child, he would wait for his father to come home in his white shirt and navy pants. Sharing a photo of himself with a Tata Nano, Naidu fondly mentioned, “It comes full circle now ❤️.”

Naidu’s journey with Tata began in 2009 when he joined as an engineering intern. During this time, he led a team that developed guidelines to eliminate design defects, contributing to a significant 27% time-saving in the company’s design process. He later worked as a design engineer at Tata Elxsi, continuing his contributions to the Tata Group.

Motopaws and his Passion for Animals:

In 2014, while working as an automobile design engineer in Pune, Naidu was deeply moved by the sight of roadkill, specifically dogs hit by speeding vehicles. Drawing from his engineering background, he created a reflective collar designed to make street dogs more visible at night, reducing accidents. This innovation led to the creation of Motopaws, a startup that quickly gained attention for its practical approach to preventing such accidents.

Naidu’s idea caught the eye of Ratan Tata, a fellow dog lover, who invited him for a meeting. This marked the beginning of a strong professional and personal bond. Tata became an investor in Motopaws, which allowed the company to grow.

Goodfellows and Continued Growth

In 2021, Naidu and Tata co-founded Goodfellows, a startup aimed at providing companionship and support to the elderly, a group often affected by loneliness. The initiative quickly gained momentum, addressing the needs of India’s large senior population, many of whom live alone.

Close Relationship with Ratan Tata

Although Naidu briefly pursued an MBA in the United States, he returned to honor his commitment to working with Tata. He became Tata’s assistant and the youngest general manager at Tata Trusts. Their deep bond strengthened over the years, with Tata attending Naidu’s graduation. Naidu has described Tata as a “Millennial Dumbledore” in his book, “Came Upon a Lighthouse,” acknowledging the significant life lessons he learned from him.

