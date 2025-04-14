‘Shanti, Salaam, Shalom’: India’s Vishal V. Sharma Shares Simple Yet Powerful Message at UNESCO

In the middle of all the global tension these days, India sent out a beautiful and thoughtful message of peace at the UNESCO Executive Board meeting in Paris. Speaking on behalf of India, Vishal V Sharma, who is India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, reminded the world how different cultures speak the same language when it comes to peace.

In his words that quickly caught attention, Sharma said, “The Sanskrit Shanti, the Arabic Salaam, and the Hebrew Shalom all resonate with the universal yearning for peace.”

It was a short line—but one that struck a chord with many in the room.

India’s statement at #UNESCO’s 221st Executive Board quotes Dr. #Ambedkar as India’s Constitution completed 75 years. The “Bha” in #Bharat means light or one who pursues the path of light or wisdom. Indian GDP increased 105% in the last decade. Remembers #Girmitiya workers.🇮🇳 🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/PuGasnIuM5 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Vishal V. Sharma 🇮🇳 (@VishalVSharma7) April 7, 2025

A Message That Connected Across Cultures

Delivered during the ongoing 221st session of UNESCO’s Executive Board, Sharma’s words echoed far beyond the conference room. His thoughtful statement brought together the peaceful greetings of three different traditions—Hindu, Muslim, and Jewish—to highlight a simple truth: the world is tired of conflict and wants calm.

His message didn’t just land well—it was widely appreciated, especially by representatives from the Arab countries, Latin America, and the European Union.

Diplomats from different regions praised India for this message, seeing it as a much-needed reminder of what really matters. In times when the world feels divided, these words felt like a gentle nudge toward unity and understanding.

The moment was also shared online—tweets with the quote and video of Sharma’s speech began making rounds, as many felt it captured something meaningful in a time of global chaos.

India’s Growing Role as a Peace Voice

India has been stepping up more and more on international platforms like UNESCO, not just by talking about politics or economics but by sharing deeper messages rooted in culture and tradition.

By referring to Shanti, Salaam, and Shalom, Sharma didn’t just mention three languages—he reminded the world that peace is a universal desire, no matter where you come from.

Not Just Another Speech—A Moment to Share

It is not every crazy day that a speech is uttered with such profundity and yet touching in its simplicity. All media were encouraged by the Ministry and other officials to highlight this moment.

Shooting across the cacophony, anger, and division in our world, India, the land of peace, has once again been reminded how muted yet powerful sometimes messages could be.