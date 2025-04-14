Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Shanti, Salaam, Shalom’: India’s Vishal V. Sharma Shares Simple Yet Powerful Message at UNESCO

‘Shanti, Salaam, Shalom’: India’s Vishal V. Sharma Shares Simple Yet Powerful Message at UNESCO

In the middle of all the global tension these days, India sent out a beautiful and thoughtful message of peace at the UNESCO Executive Board meeting in Paris. Speaking on behalf of India, Vishal V Sharma, who is India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, reminded the world how different cultures speak the same language when it comes to peace.

‘Shanti, Salaam, Shalom’: India’s Vishal V. Sharma Shares Simple Yet Powerful Message at UNESCO

Speaking on behalf of India, Vishal V. Sharma, India’s Ambassador to UNESCO, reminded world how different cultures speak the same language


In the middle of all the global tension these days, India sent out a beautiful and thoughtful message of peace at the UNESCO Executive Board meeting in Paris. Speaking on behalf of India, Vishal V Sharma, who is India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, reminded the world how different cultures speak the same language when it comes to peace.

In his words that quickly caught attention, Sharma said, “The Sanskrit Shanti, the Arabic Salaam, and the Hebrew Shalom all resonate with the universal yearning for peace.”

It was a short line—but one that struck a chord with many in the room.

A Message That Connected Across Cultures

Delivered during the ongoing 221st session of UNESCO’s Executive Board, Sharma’s words echoed far beyond the conference room. His thoughtful statement brought together the peaceful greetings of three different traditions—Hindu, Muslim, and Jewish—to highlight a simple truth: the world is tired of conflict and wants calm.

His message didn’t just land well—it was widely appreciated, especially by representatives from the Arab countries, Latin America, and the European Union.

Diplomats from different regions praised India for this message, seeing it as a much-needed reminder of what really matters. In times when the world feels divided, these words felt like a gentle nudge toward unity and understanding.

The moment was also shared online—tweets with the quote and video of Sharma’s speech began making rounds, as many felt it captured something meaningful in a time of global chaos.

India’s Growing Role as a Peace Voice

India has been stepping up more and more on international platforms like UNESCO, not just by talking about politics or economics but by sharing deeper messages rooted in culture and tradition.

By referring to Shanti, Salaam, and Shalom, Sharma didn’t just mention three languages—he reminded the world that peace is a universal desire, no matter where you come from.

Not Just Another Speech—A Moment to Share

It is not every crazy day that a speech is uttered with such profundity and yet touching in its simplicity. All media were encouraged by the Ministry and other officials to highlight this moment.

Shooting across the cacophony, anger, and division in our world, India, the land of peace, has once again been reminded how muted yet powerful sometimes messages could be.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Filed under

unesco Vishal V. Sharma

Fugitive diamond tycoon M

What Is Mehul Choksi’s Net Worth? Fugitive Diamantaire Arrested In Belgium In ₹13,500 Crore PNB...
newsx

Tensions Rise In Manipur Over Meitei’s Thangjing Pilgrimage As Kuki Women Block Entry
newsx

Two Powerful Earthquakes Shake Waters Near Fiji and New Zealand
Affordable Homes See Shar

Affordable Homes See Sharp 19% Decline In Inventory As Luxury Stock Surges 24%, Says ANAROCK...
Gujarat Waters Rocked By

Gujarat Waters Rocked By Rs 1,800 Crore Meth Bust In Daring Sea Operation
newsx

PM Modi Slams Congress Over Waqf Act Opposition, Accuses Party Of ‘Vote Bank Politics’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Mehul Choksi’s Net Worth? Fugitive Diamantaire Arrested In Belgium In ₹13,500 Crore PNB Scam

What Is Mehul Choksi’s Net Worth? Fugitive Diamantaire Arrested In Belgium In ₹13,500 Crore PNB...

Tensions Rise In Manipur Over Meitei’s Thangjing Pilgrimage As Kuki Women Block Entry

Tensions Rise In Manipur Over Meitei’s Thangjing Pilgrimage As Kuki Women Block Entry

Two Powerful Earthquakes Shake Waters Near Fiji and New Zealand

Two Powerful Earthquakes Shake Waters Near Fiji and New Zealand

Affordable Homes See Sharp 19% Decline In Inventory As Luxury Stock Surges 24%, Says ANAROCK Report

Affordable Homes See Sharp 19% Decline In Inventory As Luxury Stock Surges 24%, Says ANAROCK...

Gujarat Waters Rocked By Rs 1,800 Crore Meth Bust In Daring Sea Operation

Gujarat Waters Rocked By Rs 1,800 Crore Meth Bust In Daring Sea Operation

Entertainment

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Ambedkar Jayanti: When A Malayalam Superstar Brought Ambedkar To Hindi Cinema, Which Was Declined By SRK

Ambedkar Jayanti: When A Malayalam Superstar Brought Ambedkar To Hindi Cinema, Which Was Declined By

What Has Changed In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

What Has Changed In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?