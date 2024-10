Sharad Pawar intensified his criticism of his estranged nephew and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, suggesting that Ajit is willing to fracture the family for his own political aspirations.

While campaigning for his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, the NCP (SP) candidate for the Baramati assembly seat, Sharad Pawar mimicked Ajit, who had recently expressed emotion over Yugendra’s candidacy at a rally.