‘Sharbat Jihad’: Baba Ramdev Faces Backlash For Remark While Promoting Patanjali’s Rose Sharbat

In a video that’s now gone viral, Ramdev is seen promoting Patanjali’s rose sharbat while taking a not-so-subtle dig at another popular brand. He claims that one particular company is using its profits to build mosques and madrasas — and even coins the term “sharbat jihad” to describe it. The internet? Not amused.

In a video that’s now gone viral, Ramdev is seen promoting Patanjali’s rose sharbat while taking a not-so-subtle dig at another brand.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has kicked up a storm again — and this time, it’s over a bottle of sharbat.

In a video that’s now gone viral, Ramdev is seen promoting Patanjali’s rose sharbat while taking a not-so-subtle dig at another popular brand. He claims that one particular company is using its profits to build mosques and madrasas — and even coins the term “sharbat jihad” to describe it. The internet? Not amused.

Sharbat Jihad? Lala Ramdev is now selling his low quality Patanjali Sharbat by playing the Hindu-Muslim Card. He knows that’s the only way to fool Indians. The same Ramdev sold his Patanjali products in the Middle East by obtaining Halal Certification for some of its products,… pic.twitter.com/R6sP3y5H86 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 9, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Toilet Cleaner Drinks” and “Sharbat Jihad”?

The whole thing started when Patanjali posted a video of Ramdev on Facebook. In it, he compares cold drinks to toilet cleaners — and then starts talking about how people should be careful about what kind of sharbat they bring home.

“In the name of quenching thirst during summers, people drink cold beverages that are basically toilet cleaners. On one side, there’s the attack of toilet-cleaner-like poison, and on the other, there’s a company selling sharbat, which uses the money earned from it to build mosques and madrasas. That’s fine, it’s their religion,” Ramdev says in the video.

He goes on to say that while one company’s drinks fund Islamic institutions, buying Patanjali’s sharbat helps fund Indian gurukuls and educational organizations like the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

“But if you drink that sharbat, it supports the construction of mosques and madrasas. On the other hand, if you drink Patanjali’s rose sharbat, it supports the setting up of Gurukuls, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board. That’s why I say, just like there is love jihad and vote jihad, there is also sharbat jihad. So, you must protect yourself from this sharbat jihad,” he added.

Online Reactions Were Fast — and Furious

As soon as the clip started making the rounds, people online were quick to call it out — especially since many assumed Ramdev was talking about the well-known drink Rooh Afza, which is extremely popular during the summer and especially during Ramadan.

The video’s caption didn’t help either. It read:

“Protect your family and innocent children from the poison of toilet cleaners being sold in the name of soft drinks and ‘sharbat jihad’. Bring home only Patanjali Sharbat and Juices.”

Let’s just say that didn’t sit well with a lot of folks.

People Aren’t Holding Back

On social media, users began criticizing Ramdev for what they saw as a cheap marketing tactic that played the religion card.

One user wrote on X, “Selling his low-quality Patanjali Sharbat by playing the Hindu-Muslim card.”

Someone else pointed out the contradiction: “The same Ramdev sold his Patanjali products in the Middle East by obtaining Halal Certification for some of its products, particularly those intended for export to Gulf countries.”

Others took a more sarcastic route, with one user joking, “We got Rooh Afza being called ‘Sharbat Jihad’ before GTA 6. Ab lagta hai phir se maafi mangni padegi.”

There were plenty more posts calling Ramdev’s approach “disrespectful,” “dangerous,” and “a legit use of islamophobia to build a business empire.”

Not His First Controversy

This isn’t the first time Baba Ramdev has been in the headlines for saying something controversial. He’s already been pulled up by the Supreme Court for making unverified health claims — including saying Patanjali products could cure serious diseases. That didn’t go down well with doctors or the courts, and he was eventually asked to publicly apologize.

So, when this “sharbat jihad” video popped up, people were quick to call out what they felt was another attention-grabbing stunt.

More Than Just a Drink Ad

What’s bothering people most isn’t just the product promotion — it’s the way religious undertones were used to make a sales pitch. For many, calling something as innocent as a bottle of sharbat part of a “jihad” is crossing a line.

Plenty of users are now demanding accountability and asking whether Ramdev will be made to apologize again, just like before.

Also Read: Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women