Shashi Tharoor Backs Govt’s Operation Sindoor, Says Pakistan’s Plans To Expand Conflict Thwarted

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri added that the motive behind the Pahalgam attack was to disrupt the ongoing efforts toward restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has applauded the Indian government for its carefully calibrated military action under ‘Operation Sindoor’. He emphasized that the move prevented any broadening of the conflict with Pakistan while directly targeting specific terrorist sites.

According to Tharoor, the Indian strikes were precise and focused on locations that have long served as bases for terror outfits.

Targeted Strikes and Minimal Civilian Impact

“The government has taken care not to give the other side an opportunity to expand the conflict in the sense that they have only attacked identified terror bases and launchpads,” Tharoor said in a statement to ANI.

He explained that the areas named in the government’s briefing had a well-documented history of sheltering groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Tharoor noted the importance of minimising civilian harm, saying the timing of the attack was also crucial.

“Attacking at night also minimises collateral damage for civilians. Even the Pakistanis have only claimed three civilians have been killed, which shows that we were dismantling the terror infrastructure and we were not interested in killing individuals,” he added.

A Strong Message Against Terrorism

The Congress MP described the operation as an appropriate retaliation following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

“This is exactly what I thought the government should do, and they have done that,” he said. “There is no question in my mind that we have to give a fitting response to the terror attack.”

Tharoor further stressed that terrorist groups must be made to understand that their actions have consequences.

“Terrorists had to be taught that there was a price to be paid. The impunity they believed they enjoyed would have only emboldened them to continue with further attacks. It was essential to give them such a response,” he stated.

Operation Sindoor: Inside the Strike Details

During a media briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the strikes were launched to deliver justice to those affected by the Pahalgam attack.

She said nine terrorist locations were identified and successfully destroyed by Indian forces.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” Singh explained.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi also presented video evidence showing the destruction of several terror camps. Among the sites hit were Muridke—known as the place where 2008 Mumbai attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab trained—along with Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot.

This operation marks India’s deepest military penetration into Pakistani territory since the 1971 war, highlighting a shift in New Delhi’s strategic posture in response to terrorism.

(With Inputs From ANI)

