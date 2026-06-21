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Home > India News > Shashi Tharoor-Congress Rift Explained: What He Said On PM Modi, Trump Meeting And Why Party Reacted

Shashi Tharoor-Congress Rift Explained: What He Said On PM Modi, Trump Meeting And Why Party Reacted

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has found himself at the centre of a fresh political row after publicly backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his interaction with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit. His comments triggered sharp criticism from within the Congress, with party leaders questioning his interpretation of the discussion. Tharoor defended his position, saying his remarks were based on widely reported accounts and focused on the safety of Indian civilian seafarers during conflict situations.

Shashi Tharoor and Congress clash after he backed PM Modi’s G7 remarks and defended India’s stand. Photos: ANI
Shashi Tharoor and Congress clash after he backed PM Modi’s G7 remarks and defended India’s stand. Photos: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 12:11 IST

A fresh political strife has surfaced between senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and his party after he publicly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks made during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit. The latest exchange has once again brought differences between Tharoor and sections of the Congress leadership in public over issues relating to foreign policy and national security. The controversy began after Tharoor expressed support for the Prime Minister’s remarks during the Modi-Trump interaction.

Commenting on the meeting, Tharoor said, “PM Modi made his point clear both in the public and private meetings with the president.”

Tharoor stressed the issue of civilian maritime safety during conflict situations.

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“It is important to convey the message that in wartime, civilian sailors on commercial ships should not be targets of combat. They are not soldiers, and that is the message PM Modi conveyed,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Congress Targets Tharoor Over His Remarks

Congress leader Pawan Khera took a swipe at the Thiruvananthapuram MP and questioned his interpretation of the meeting. Khera said that Tharoor’s “aspirations” for the Prime Minister had gone beyond conventional limits.

“He now seems capable of hearing what Modi doesn’t even say.”

Khera added, “Tharoor ji somehow heard forceful assertions, robust pushback, and uncompromising diplomacy that never made it into the official record. Perhaps the rest of us are constrained by ordinary human senses.”

Tharoor Responds

Responding to Khera’s criticism, Tharoor pushed back and cited material that, according to him, supported his interpretation of the discussion. The Congress MP shared a report relating to the issue of Indian seafarers’ safety being raised during the Modi-Trump meeting.

He also posted a summary generated by Google’s AI tool Gemini regarding the interaction, which stated that the incident involving the deaths of three Indian seafarers in a US attack in the Gulf of Oman had been discussed.

Defending his position, Tharoor wrote, “I read widely and retain what I read. I have never in my life been accused of misrepresenting or distorting any facts or statements, and I stand by my summary of what I read in the print media bout these remarks, which were reportedly made when our PM was seated next to Trump.”

Referring to the deaths of Indian nationals, he said, “Three Indians lost their lives. My remarks were about the safety of our citizens and the principle that civilian seafarers should never be targets of military action. If some people are more interested in scoring political points than addressing that concern, that says more about them than it does about me.”

Not the First Divergence From Party Line

This is not the first time Tharoor’s public remarks have differed from the Congress party’s broader position. Last year as well, Tharoor praised Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic efforts, drawing criticism and counterarguments from Congress leaders.

In another instance, Tharoor said India’s approach towards terrorism had undergone a significant shift and argued that terror groups now recognise there would be consequences for their actions.

Speaking on India’s changing security posture, Tharoor had said, “What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realised they will have a price to pay; on that, let there be no doubt. When, for the first time, India breached the Line of Control between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launch pad – the Uri strike in September 2016. That was already something we had not done before.”

Also Read: ‘A New Fragrance Is In the Air’: What PM Modi Said In His First Bengal Rally After BJP Win

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Shashi Tharoor-Congress Rift Explained: What He Said On PM Modi, Trump Meeting And Why Party Reacted
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Shashi Tharoor-Congress Rift Explained: What He Said On PM Modi, Trump Meeting And Why Party Reacted
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