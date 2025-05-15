Shashi Tharoor Hits Back After Congress Fury, Says He Backed Operation Sindoor ‘As an Indian’, Not Party Spokesman

Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said his support for Operation Sindoor came as a personal expression of national solidarity, not as a Congress party representative. His remarks, which drew internal criticism, prompted Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh to distance the party from Tharoor’s statements, calling them his own views.

Shashi Tharoor says he backed Operation Sindoor as an Indian, not Congress rep, after party leaders say he crossed a "Lakshman Rekha".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday clarified that his recent statements in support of Operation Sindoor were made in his personal capacity as an Indian citizen, not as a representative of the Congress party. His remarks come amid reports that senior party leaders believe he had overstepped a political “Lakshman Rekha.”

“I Spoke as an Indian, Not for the Party”: Shashi Tharoor

In response to the criticism, Tharoor emphasized that he was not speaking on behalf of the Congress or any official entity when he backed the BJP-led central government’s actions in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

“At this time, at a time of conflict, I spoke as an Indian. I never pretended to speak for anyone else. I am not a spokesperson for the party. I am not the government spokesperson. Whatever I have said, you may agree or disagree with that, blame it on me individually, and that’s fine,” he said.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP underlined that his comments were made in the spirit of national unity during a critical international moment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I made it very clear that I am expressing my personal views. It was really a contribution to the national discourse, at a time when it was very important for us to rally around the flag, especially internationally. There was a relative lack of our point of view being heard, particularly in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.”

Party Distances Itself from Statements of Shashi Tharoor

The Congress party, however, has taken a cautious stance. On Wednesday, the Congress Working Committee had reminded all members to follow the party line and avoid airing individual opinions in public.

“We are a democratic party and people keep expressing their opinions, but this time, Tharoor has crossed the lakshman rekha,” a senior party leader told news agency PTI.

Party general communications secretary Jairam Ramesh also addressed Tharoor’s remarks during a media briefing.

“That is his opinion. When Mr. Tharoor speaks, it is his view and it is not the stand of the party,” Ramesh said.

“No Communication from the Party,” Says Tharoor

When questioned about whether the party had formally expressed discontent with his comments, Tharoor responded, “People are entirely free to reject my point of view. I have received no communication from the party; all I am seeing is media reports.”

Tharoor also took a swipe at US President Donald Trump over his recent claim of playing a role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire—remarks that Congress has used to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the situation.

The Congress MP’s criticism of Trump diverges from the party’s broader line of questioning the Indian government over the foreign leader’s assertion of credit.

Also Read: ‘Let India Finish The Job, Operation Sindoor Was Long Overdue’: UK Commentator Backs India’s Strike On ‘Terrorist State’ Pakistan