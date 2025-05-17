Shashi Tharoor Joins India’s Global Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links, Kerala Congress Welcomes Move

The Kerala Congress on Friday welcomed reports that senior party leader and MP Shashi Tharoor will be part of a high-profile Indian parliamentary delegation formed to expose Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism on the international stage.

The initiative, reportedly driven by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation launched in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kerala Congress Backs Tharoor’s Role

Reacting to media reports, the Kerala Congress took to X (formerly Twitter), stating that India needs a respected global voice amid declining international credibility of the current BJP-led government.

“At a time when Prime Minister Modi and his External Affairs Minister have lost credibility internationally, the nation needs a voice that commands respect,” the Kerala Congress posted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We appreciate the government for recognising the talent vacuum within the BJP and choosing a Congress leader to represent the country.”

The Congress party further expressed confidence in Tharoor’s ability to effectively present India’s position globally and rectify past diplomatic errors made by the Modi government.

40 MPs to Visit 30+ Countries in 10 Days

According to PTI, the government’s diplomatic offensive involves nearly 40 Members of Parliament, divided into seven regional groups, each comprising 7–8 MPs. These delegations are expected to travel to four to five countries each over a 10-day period, starting around May 22–23.

Each group will be accompanied by a MEA official, and the mission aims to present case-based evidence and factual documentation to expose Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

Tharoor, Tewari, Khurshid Among Congress MPs Invited

PTI reported that Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, and Amar Singh have been approached to join the delegation. Senior leaders from other major parties have also been invited, including:

Anurag Thakur and Aparajita Sarangi (BJP)

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC)

Sanjay Jha (JDU)

Sasmit Patra (BJD)

Supriya Sule (NCP-SP)

Kanimozhi (DMK)

John Brittas (CPI-M)

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

A leader from one of the invited parties told PTI that the MPs were asked to be ready for travel by May 22, with detailed itineraries to be shared shortly by the MEA.

Jairam Ramesh Confirms Coordination

While there has been no official announcement from the central government, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed to PTI that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has already discussed the plan with the Congress leadership.

The Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, and Parliamentary Affairs are reportedly collaborating to compile detailed case files and evidence to be presented during the international mission.

ALSO READ: NIA Raids 15 Locations in Punjab Linked to Banned Babbar Khalsa Terror Group