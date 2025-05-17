Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Shashi Tharoor Joins India’s Global Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links, Kerala Congress Welcomes Move

Shashi Tharoor Joins India’s Global Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links, Kerala Congress Welcomes Move

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is set to join a 40-member MP delegation exposing Pakistan’s terror links worldwide. Kerala Congress hails the move amid diplomatic tension.

Shashi Tharoor Joins India’s Global Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links, Kerala Congress Welcomes Move


The Kerala Congress on Friday welcomed reports that senior party leader and MP Shashi Tharoor will be part of a high-profile Indian parliamentary delegation formed to expose Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism on the international stage.

The initiative, reportedly driven by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation launched in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kerala Congress Backs Tharoor’s Role

Reacting to media reports, the Kerala Congress took to X (formerly Twitter), stating that India needs a respected global voice amid declining international credibility of the current BJP-led government.

“At a time when Prime Minister Modi and his External Affairs Minister have lost credibility internationally, the nation needs a voice that commands respect,” the Kerala Congress posted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We appreciate the government for recognising the talent vacuum within the BJP and choosing a Congress leader to represent the country.”

The Congress party further expressed confidence in Tharoor’s ability to effectively present India’s position globally and rectify past diplomatic errors made by the Modi government.

40 MPs to Visit 30+ Countries in 10 Days

According to PTI, the government’s diplomatic offensive involves nearly 40 Members of Parliament, divided into seven regional groups, each comprising 7–8 MPs. These delegations are expected to travel to four to five countries each over a 10-day period, starting around May 22–23.

Each group will be accompanied by a MEA official, and the mission aims to present case-based evidence and factual documentation to expose Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

Tharoor, Tewari, Khurshid Among Congress MPs Invited

PTI reported that Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, and Amar Singh have been approached to join the delegation. Senior leaders from other major parties have also been invited, including:

  • Anurag Thakur and Aparajita Sarangi (BJP)

  • Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC)

  • Sanjay Jha (JDU)

  • Sasmit Patra (BJD)

  • Supriya Sule (NCP-SP)

  • Kanimozhi (DMK)

  • John Brittas (CPI-M)

  • Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

A leader from one of the invited parties told PTI that the MPs were asked to be ready for travel by May 22, with detailed itineraries to be shared shortly by the MEA.

Jairam Ramesh Confirms Coordination

While there has been no official announcement from the central government, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed to PTI that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has already discussed the plan with the Congress leadership.

The Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, and Parliamentary Affairs are reportedly collaborating to compile detailed case files and evidence to be presented during the international mission.

ALSO READ: NIA Raids 15 Locations in Punjab Linked to Banned Babbar Khalsa Terror Group

Filed under

India MP delegation anti-terror Kerala Congress Tharoor statement Pakistan terror Shashi Tharoor

newsx

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90-Metre Barrier, PM Modi Hails Historic Throw
Cassie Ventura ends 4 day

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean...
newsx

Energy Drinks Linked To Higher Blood Cancer Risk, Reveals New Study
newsx

Shashi Tharoor Joins India’s Global Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links, Kerala Congress Welcomes Move
newsx

Donald Trump Calls ‘Nuclear’ The ‘N-Word’ During India-Pakistan Discussion | Viral Video
Israel launches ‘Gideon

Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90-Metre Barrier, PM Modi Hails Historic Throw

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90-Metre Barrier, PM Modi Hails Historic Throw

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean...

Energy Drinks Linked To Higher Blood Cancer Risk, Reveals New Study

Energy Drinks Linked To Higher Blood Cancer Risk, Reveals New Study

Donald Trump Calls ‘Nuclear’ The ‘N-Word’ During India-Pakistan Discussion | Viral Video

Donald Trump Calls ‘Nuclear’ The ‘N-Word’ During India-Pakistan Discussion | Viral Video

Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions

Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions

Entertainment

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix,

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom