Sunday, May 25, 2025
Shashi Tharoor Leads All-Party Delegation To 9/11 Memorial, Emphasises Global Unity Against Terrorism

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York on Sunday, offering floral tributes and observing a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the 2001 terror attacks.

Speaking after the visit, Tharoor reflected on the universal pain caused by terrorism and the global responsibility to combat it. “It is a reminder of the solidarity that all people around the world feel in the face of terrorism,” he said. “It is a reminder, sadly, that we ourselves in India have been subject to the same wounds.”

The delegation, which will be visiting five countries as part of its overseas tour, began its diplomatic journey in the United States and will continue on to Guyana. Tharoor noted that they would return to the U.S. at the end of the trip.

“We are hoping to explain to the world how important it is for all of us to stand together against this scourge of terrorism,” he said. “We want to communicate that we will not sit quietly if this is repeated. The world must realise this is not a time for indifference, but for mutual strength and solidarity.”

The visit to the memorial served as both a diplomatic gesture and a strong message of international unity, especially at a time when nations continue to face the evolving threat of terrorism.

