Shashi Tharoor on Op Sindoor: ‘Couldn’t Let Terrorists Believe They Can Kill Civilians’

According to Tharoor, the operation’s success lay in its focused targeting. Strikes were limited to UN-sanctioned terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hailed Operation Sindoor as a carefully measured and effective military response to the rising threat of cross-border terrorism. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Tharoor underscored India’s commitment to global norms, praising the operation’s precision and intent to avoid civilian harm.

Operation Sindoor: A Response with Purpose

Tharoor expressed particular admiration for the mission’s name and its symbolic message. “The operation was well-calibrated, well-calculated, and effectively executed. I am very impressed, from the naming of the operation to how it was presented to the world.”

He added that India was left with no choice but to act decisively following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. “We had to respond. We could not allow Pakistani terrorists to believe that they can walk into our country, kill civilians, and get away with it. They had to be punished.”

He warned, however, against any response that might provoke unnecessary conflict. “At the same time, an indiscriminate action on our part could have needlessly provoked an escalation and cost us the sympathy of the world.”

Avoiding Civilian Harm: A Calculated Operation

He noted the tactical timing of the mission as a further sign of India’s restraint. “Secondly, we did so at night. The message is very clear; we are not anxious to strike at a time when there might be a lot of civilians wandering around the streets.”

“We want to avoid collateral damage. We are not interested in killing innocent people, unlike terrorists themselves,” he added.

India also avoided hitting military or government facilities in Pakistan, which Tharoor explained was a deliberate choice. “What was the reason for that? We are quite sure that these terrorists are systematically created, trained, financed and guided by the Pakistani military.”

“We do not want to convey the impression that we are itching for a war. Our job is to teach them a lesson and wash our hands.”

The Onus Now Lies with Pakistan

Tharoor stated that India’s restraint stands in sharp contrast to Pakistan’s reaction. “So now the world calls for restraint, we are not only restraining but also silent. We are not doing anything more. It is upon Pakistan not to overreact.”

He criticized Pakistan’s artillery response targeting civilian areas. “But it has sadly reacted very cruelly with heavy artillery shelling on civilians in areas, but even there, we have confined ourselves to reacting in kind.”

He emphasized that India has no terrorist bases, leaving Pakistan with limited targets. “The truth is that we have been responsible citizens of the world throughout the exercise.”

“The ball is in Pakistan’s court. But we don’t have any terrorist bases in India. So they can only attack the army, civilians or the government of India. If they do that, we will give them absolute hell… Our people are fully alert and ready in the event of any Pakistani misadventure,” Tharoor concluded.

On Wednesday, Indian forces executed targeted airstrikes on nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to dismantle infrastructure linked to the Pahalgam attack. Key leaders and camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were primary targets.

