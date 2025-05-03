Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port Event

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port Event

He stressed that the project’s successful completion highlights how “we can focus on national development ahead of whatever political issues may divide us.”

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port Event

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasised the importance of prioritising development over political divisions, after sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday.


Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasised the importance of prioritising development over political divisions, after sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday.

Tharoor said the seaport located in his Thiruvananthapuram constituency stands as a testament to cooperative federalism. “The Vizhinjam Seaport has been a dream of the people of Kerala for a very, very long time. A project initiated by a Congress government, continued by the Left, and commissioned by a BJP-led Centre it is a strong example of how development can transcend party lines,” Tharoor said.

He stressed that the project’s successful completion highlights how “we can focus on national development ahead of whatever political issues may divide us.”

The commissioning event saw rare political optics, with Tharoor sharing the stage with PM Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a sharp political jibe during his speech, Modi remarked, “Today’s event is going to disturb the sleep of many,” referring to Tharoor’s presence and linking it to friction within the Opposition INDIA bloc. “I want to tell the Chief Minister, you are a strong pillar of the INDIA alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here,” Modi quipped.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This isn’t the first time Tharoor has spoken appreciatively of the Prime Minister. Recently, he praised Modi’s condemnation of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and had earlier lauded the PM’s diplomatic engagements with global leaders, including former US President Donald Trump stances that have occasionally drawn criticism from within his own party.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport is expected to bolster India’s maritime infrastructure and strengthen Kerala’s role in global shipping routes.

ALSO READ: ‘Tourists Are Not Scared’ Says Farooq Abdullah After Pahalgam Visit

Filed under

PM Modi Shashi Tharoor

newsx

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Ra

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:...
Berkshire Hathaway chairm

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s...
2024 bronze medalist Fred

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
Congress MP Shashi Tharoo

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port...
Dr. S. Jaishankar, Extern

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr....
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:...

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s Led To Bad Things’

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s...

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr....

Entertainment

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media