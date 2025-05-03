Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port Event

He stressed that the project’s successful completion highlights how “we can focus on national development ahead of whatever political issues may divide us.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasised the importance of prioritising development over political divisions, after sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday.

Tharoor said the seaport located in his Thiruvananthapuram constituency stands as a testament to cooperative federalism. “The Vizhinjam Seaport has been a dream of the people of Kerala for a very, very long time. A project initiated by a Congress government, continued by the Left, and commissioned by a BJP-led Centre it is a strong example of how development can transcend party lines,” Tharoor said.

He stressed that the project’s successful completion highlights how “we can focus on national development ahead of whatever political issues may divide us.”

The commissioning event saw rare political optics, with Tharoor sharing the stage with PM Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a sharp political jibe during his speech, Modi remarked, “Today’s event is going to disturb the sleep of many,” referring to Tharoor’s presence and linking it to friction within the Opposition INDIA bloc. “I want to tell the Chief Minister, you are a strong pillar of the INDIA alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here,” Modi quipped.

This isn’t the first time Tharoor has spoken appreciatively of the Prime Minister. Recently, he praised Modi’s condemnation of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and had earlier lauded the PM’s diplomatic engagements with global leaders, including former US President Donald Trump stances that have occasionally drawn criticism from within his own party.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport is expected to bolster India’s maritime infrastructure and strengthen Kerala’s role in global shipping routes.

