Shashi Tharoor Stands Firm Amid Congress Criticism Over Modi Praise

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has responded to criticism from his party over his remarks lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States. Tharoor, who has often been vocal about his independent stance on political matters, clarified that his praise was based on objective analysis rather than political allegiance.

In a statement to ANI on Saturday, Tharoor defended his comments, stating, “For 16 years, I have been in politics. My attitude has been that when somebody in the government, whether it’s our government or some other party’s government, does the right thing or does something well, one should acknowledge and praise it, and when they do something badly, one should criticise it.” He emphasized that his approach to politics was rooted in balance, adding, “If I were to praise all the time, no one would take me seriously. If I were to criticise all the time, no one would take me seriously either. There’s got to be some give and take in democracy.”

Here is his response:

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: On PM Narendra Modi’s US visit, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “…For 16 years I have been in politics. My attitude has been that when somebody in the government, whether it’s our government or some other party’s government, does the right… pic.twitter.com/dJWUMcpV18 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

Tharoor pointed out that while PM Modi’s visit had produced some favorable outcomes for India, there were still unanswered questions. He raised concerns about the repatriation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, questioning whether the Prime Minister had addressed the issue behind closed doors. However, he welcomed the agreement to negotiate trade and tariff issues over the next nine months, stating, “It’s far better than Washington hastily and unilaterally imposing some tariffs on us, which could have damaged and hurt our exports.”

Clash Within Congress

Despite Tharoor’s nuanced stance, his remarks have drawn criticism from within the Congress in Kerala, which has opposed both his praise for Modi’s US visit and his appreciation of the state’s startup economy under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Some party leaders have accused him of deviating from the Congress’s official line and giving undue credit to political opponents.

Tharoor has often found himself at odds with sections of his party due to his independent approach to issues. His statements, while appreciated by some for their objectivity, have also fueled speculation about his growing distance from the Congress’s central leadership. However, he remains steadfast in his belief that constructive criticism and due recognition are essential aspects of a healthy democracy.

As the debate over his remarks continues, Tharoor’s comments highlight the ongoing challenge within the Congress party to balance internal dissent with party unity while navigating India’s evolving political landscape.

