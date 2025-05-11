Shashi Tharoor Supports Govt’s Ceasefire Stance, Notes Difference Between 1971 and 2025

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the truce between the two nations. This was later confirmed by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced support for the Indian government’s decision to halt military escalation against Pakistan, stressing that India has no interest in dragging the nation into an extended conflict.

He pointed out that the present scenario is vastly different from the events of 1971, when India’s military action led to the creation of Bangladesh from East Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor Fulfilled Its Purpose

Tharoor emphasized that the recent offensive, Operation Sindoor—launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack—had already achieved its objective of sending a strong message to terrorists.

He clarified that continuing military operations beyond that would have been unnecessary.

“We had reached a stage where the escalation was needlessly getting out of control. Peace is necessary for us. The truth is that the circumstances of 1971 are not the circumstances of 2025. There are differences,” Tharoor remarked.

He reiterated that the aim wasn’t to pursue a full-scale war, but to deliver a calculated response to terrorism.

“People of India deserve peace, we have suffered a lot, we have lost people, ask the people of Poonch how many have died since this war began and the shelling from the Pakistanis. I’m not saying that we should always stop wars. When there are reasons to continue them, we should continue. This was not a war that we intended to continue. We just wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, and that lesson has been taught,” he added.

Call for Long-Term Stability and Development

Tharoor also urged a pivot towards national development rather than prolonged conflict.

He argued that risking more lives would be unwise when the country must focus on progress.

“As far as this particular conflict with Pakistan was concerned, there was no reason to risk the loss of more lives. We need to focus on the well-being and prosperity of Indian people, our growth, development, and progress. I think peace is the right way to go at this stage. No one should be allowed to get away with killing innocent civilians. But that does not mean that we should put the entire nation at risk in a prolonged war,” he said.

Tharoor expressed confidence that the government would continue tracking down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

“I’m sure the government will continue trying to identify and track the specific individuals who did the horrors of Pahalgam,” he said.

Ceasefire in Jeopardy as Pakistan Violates Terms

The ceasefire—or “understanding,” as described by the government—was initially welcomed after Pakistan reportedly suffered substantial losses and reached out to India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) for talks.

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the truce between the two nations. This was later confirmed by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

However, within hours, Pakistan breached the agreement, sending drones across the border and initiating fresh shelling along the Line of Control.

In response, Misri addressed the media again and condemned the repeated violations.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding (that was) arrived at earlier this evening. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of them. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” Misri stated.

As tensions flared again, Tharoor took a poetic swipe at Pakistan, reflecting the nation’s frustration over the breach of peace.

