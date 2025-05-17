Home
Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi Among MPs Leading Global Anti-terror Delegations

India sends 7 global delegations of MPs under Operation Sindoor to expose Pakistan's terror ties, led by Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and others.

Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi Among MPs Leading Global Anti-terror Delegations


In a major diplomatic move, the Government of India has announced seven all-party delegations as part of Operation Sindoor, aimed at exposing Pakistan’s alleged involvement in terrorism across various regions of the world. The initiative involves Members of Parliament from across political lines, reinforcing a united front against terrorism.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the list of delegations on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “7 all-party delegations will soon engage key nations under #OperationSindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism.”

Each of these delegations will travel to strategic global regions and will be accompanied by seasoned Indian diplomats to support their mission.

Who’s Going Where: List of Delegations and Leaders

United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia:
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will lead this team. He will be joined by LJP’s Shambhavi Chaudhry, JMM’s Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed, TDP’s GM Harish Balayagi, BJP’s Shashank Mani Tripathi and Tejasvi Surya, Congress’s Bhubaneshwar Kalita, and Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu will accompany them.

Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa:
NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule heads this delegation, accompanied by BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Anurag Thakur, TDP’s LSK Devarayalu, and Congress veterans Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma. The diplomatic lead is Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, former spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria:
This group is led by BJP’s Baijayant Panda and includes AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma. Others in the team are Satnam Singh Sandhu, Gulam Nabi Azad, and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy, and Denmark:
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad leads this crucial European mission. The team comprises Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MP Amar Singh, and journalist MJ Akbar. Ambassador Pankaj Saran is the diplomat on board.

Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore:
JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha heads this delegation, highlighting India’s outreach to East and Southeast Asia.

UAE, DR Congo, Liberia, and Sierra Leone:
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde will lead this group focusing on West Asia and African nations.

Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia:
DMK’s Kanimozhi leads the delegation to Europe and Russia, further strengthening India’s diplomatic narrative in these regions.

Collective Effort Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor is a rare example of Indian bipartisan cooperation in international diplomacy, sending a strong message about India’s unified stance against global terrorism. Each team is strategically selected to influence key partner nations and engage in dialogue that will bring focus to Pakistan’s alleged support for terror networks.

As India intensifies its global outreach, these delegations are expected to meet government officials, civil society leaders, and strategic think tanks in their respective countries to highlight concrete evidence of Pakistan’s terror connections.

The initiative underlines India’s determination to present its case on global platforms and garner international support against terrorism, reinforcing the government’s foreign policy strategy with the strength of a united Parliament.

