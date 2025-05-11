Shashi Tharoor Welcomes De-escalation, Stresses Focus On Justice For Pahalgam Victims

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has welcomed the understanding reached between India and Pakistan, stating that peace was essential and escalation had been veering dangerously out of control.

“We had reached a stage where the escalation was needlessly getting out of control. Peace is necessary for us,” Tharoor said while speaking to reporters.

Drawing a distinction between past and present, he added, “The truth is that the circumstances of 1971 are not the circumstances of 2025. There are differences.”

On the understanding reached between Indian and Pakistan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "We had reached a stage where the escalation was needlessly getting out of control. Peace is necessary for us. The truth is that the circumstances of 1971 are not the…

Tharoor reiterated that India’s recent response was never aimed at prolonged conflict. “This was not a war that we intended to continue. We just wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, and that lesson has been taught.”

He expressed hope that the government would pursue justice for the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. “I’m sure the government will continue trying to identify and track the specific individuals who did the horrors of Pahalgam,” he said.

