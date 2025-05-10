Shashi Tharoor’s Poetic Take As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire: ‘Uski vadein pe yakin kaise karoon?’

India accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire deal hours after agreement. Blasts in J&K, blackouts in border states, and Shashi Tharoor hints at betrayal in cryptic post.

Hours after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement on Saturday, tensions flared again as Pakistan reportedly violated the deal, leading to blasts in Jammu and Srinagar. The situation escalated rapidly with gunfire heard in Baramulla, and explosions reported in Sopore, drawing sharp criticism from Indian authorities.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media close to midnight, urging Pakistan to respond to the violations with “seriousness and responsibility.” Misri’s statement came just five hours after both countries’ military officials agreed to halt all military actions—by land, air, and sea—from 5 PM onwards on Saturday. The agreement was reached during a call between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations.

“The DGMO of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15:35 hours. It was agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action with effect from 17:00 IST,” Misri had announced earlier in the evening.

Despite the announcement, residents in Jammu and Kashmir reported projectiles and flashes lighting up the night sky. Gunshots and explosions echoed through Srinagar, while areas like Baramulla and Sopore also experienced similar incidents.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted on X (formerly Twitter), posting a poetic couplet that indirectly accused Pakistan of betrayal:

“उसकी फितरत है मुकर जाने की (It is his nature to turn away). उसके वादे पे यकीं कैसे करूँ? (How can I trust his promise?).”

Further disruptions were reported in other northern and western parts of India. A full blackout was imposed in Jaisalmer and parts of Rajasthan. Punjab also witnessed widespread outages, including in Moga. Eyewitnesses from Amritsar claimed to have spotted drones flying overhead, adding to public anxiety.

The ceasefire understanding initially appeared as a significant breakthrough, with even U.S. President Donald Trump taking to social media to declare that the agreement was facilitated through American mediation, according to CNN.

However, this fragile peace was short-lived, casting doubts on the sustainability of bilateral commitments amid ongoing cross-border tensions.

India has blamed Pakistan for breaching the ceasefire agreement and is closely monitoring the situation in border areas. Officials have called on citizens to stay alert and follow safety guidelines amid fears of further escalation.

