Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Shashi Tharoor’s Praise For Modi & LDF: A look At ‘Uncomfortable Reality’ Congress Has Faced So Far

Despite losing the presidential election, Tharoor’s stance on various national and state-level issues has continued to create ripples in the Congress, positioning him as both a prominent leader and an outlier within the party.

Shashi Tharoor and Congress leaders


Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor recently acknowledged that he was mistaken in opposing India’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor conceded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy has positioned India as a key diplomatic player. He admitted that India’s ability to maintain ties with both Ukraine and Russia was a strategic advantage, stating, “Clearly, the policy has meant that India has actually a prime minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president in Moscow two weeks apart and be accepted in both places.”

His remarks came as a surprise, given that Tharoor had initially criticized India’s refusal to condemn Russia. BJP wasted no time in capitalizing on his comments, with leaders mocking the Congress and suggesting that Rahul Gandhi would be left “red-faced” over Tharoor’s endorsement of Modi’s global diplomacy.

Praise for Modi’s US Visit and Global Stature

Tharoor has previously praised Modi’s foreign diplomacy, particularly during the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States. He stressed that Modi’s engagements with global leaders addressed key concerns and projected India as an emerging superpower. Tharoor’s public appreciation did not sit well with the Congress leadership, prompting speculation about internal disagreements.

His stance of giving credit where due has often led to friction with party leaders, who have distanced themselves from his remarks. Congress’ Kerala unit, in particular, has been vocal in opposing his views, considering them a deviation from the party’s official stance.

Backing Kerala’s LDF Government on Startup Economy

Tharoor’s praise has not been limited to Modi; he has also lauded the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala for its efforts in speeding up the state’s startup ecosystem. In an article, he commended the state’s policies for fostering entrepreneurship, which was seen as a direct challenge to Congress’ opposition to the ruling alliance in Kerala.

His favorable remarks led to dissent within the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which reportedly submitted a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) expressing discontent. Congress leaders, including VD Satheesan, openly questioned Tharoor’s data and his intent behind appreciating the rival political camp.

Acknowledging Modi’s Oratory Skills and Inclusive Outreach

In a blog post for the Huffington Post titled “How Narendra Modi May Have Evolved into ‘Modi 2.0’”, Tharoor surprised many by recognizing Modi’s inclusive approach. He wrote that it would be “churlish” not to acknowledge Modi’s shift towards a more conciliatory tone in governance. This was another instance where the Congress high command found itself at odds with Tharoor’s public statements.

Tharoor later had to clarify his stance to the Congress’ communication department, explaining the rationale behind his remarks. Despite this, his observations were perceived as an endorsement of Modi’s leadership, much to the BJP’s amusement.

Dissatisfaction Over Role in Congress and Chief Ministerial Ambitions

Reports once suggested that Tharoor is dissatisfied with his role in the Congress and has sought clarity on his future within the party. During a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor reportedly expressed concerns over being sidelined and sought direction on whether to focus on Kerala politics or national leadership roles.

His name was notably missing from the Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners, further fueling speculation that he is being pushed to the sidelines. This exclusion, coupled with his independent views, has led to murmurs within the party about his long-term loyalty and ambitions.

Congress Divided Over Tharoor’s Presidential Bid in 2022

During the 2022 Congress presidential elections, Tharoor faced resistance from within his party. Though he had positioned himself as a candidate advocating for change, senior Congress leaders in Kerala, including K Sudhakaran and K Muraleedharan, publicly backed Mallikarjun Kharge instead. Tharoor expressed frustration over the Kerala leadership’s opposition to his bid, suggesting that his independent thinking made him a target within the party.

Shashi Tharoor’s willingness to acknowledge the achievements of political rivals, be it Modi’s foreign policy or Kerala’s LDF government’s economic initiatives, has repeatedly put him at odds with the Congress. His recent admission on India’s Russia-Ukraine stance is just the latest in a series of remarks that have sparked controversy within his party. As the Congress struggles to define its political strategy, Tharoor’s independent approach continues to challenge the party’s traditional stance, making him one of its most unpredictable leaders.

