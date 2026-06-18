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Home > India News > ‘She Could Have Survived’, Father Of 4-Year-Old Rape Victim Alleges Denial Of Treatment By Two Ghaziabad Hospitals

‘She Could Have Survived’, Father Of 4-Year-Old Rape Victim Alleges Denial Of Treatment By Two Ghaziabad Hospitals

Now, the victim's father says he has lost faith in the system after watching his daughter dying, as hospital after hospital denied treatment to his daughter who was allegedly raped.

The man said his daughter could have survived if she was provided treatment by the two hospitals in Ghaziabad. (Pic: AI)
The man said his daughter could have survived if she was provided treatment by the two hospitals in Ghaziabad. (Pic: AI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 11:23 IST

In yet another case of horrific medical negligence by two hospitals, the father of a 4-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assault earlier this year, alleged his daughter was denied treatment on time which led to her death.  The man said his daughter could have survived if she was provided treatment by the two hospitals in Ghaziabad. 

Now, the man says he has lost faith in the system after watching his daughter dying as hospital after hospital denied treatment to his daughter who was allegedly raped, said a report in Times of India. 

Two hospitals ‘deny’ treatment

The two hospitals in question that allegedly denied treatment to the girl include St Jospeh and Khajan Singh Manvi Health Care. The man said the doctors refused to provide treatment despite watching his injured daughter in his arms. He alleged that no doctor came forward despite his pleading that his daughter could die if she wasn’t given treatment on time.  The matter was taken up by the Supreme Court on June 16 after the man filed a petition in the apex court.

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Victim was live for 2 hours

“My daughter survived for around two hours we found her. However, none of two hospitals tried to provide treatment to her. She was later taken to a government hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on the way,” said the victim’s father.

During the hearing in apex court, the hospitals were asked whether they would provide compensation to the victim’s parents. But the victim’s father argued that that matter isn’t limited to financial compensation and urged the court to hold all those accountable who were responsible for the death of his daughter. The matter relates to the disappearance of the girl on March 16 from Nandgram in the district.

What happened on 

The girl went missing when she was playing outside her house in the evening. This was when a neighbour identified as Gaurav lured her to a market on the pretext of getting her snacks and then raped her at an isolated place in the area.

Also Read: From Garam Hava, Pinjar And Gadar To Batwara 1947: Why Indian Filmmakers Keep Returning To 1947

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‘She Could Have Survived’, Father Of 4-Year-Old Rape Victim Alleges Denial Of Treatment By Two Ghaziabad Hospitals
Tags: Ghaziabad crime newsGhaziabad newsrape victimsupreme court

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‘She Could Have Survived’, Father Of 4-Year-Old Rape Victim Alleges Denial Of Treatment By Two Ghaziabad Hospitals

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‘She Could Have Survived’, Father Of 4-Year-Old Rape Victim Alleges Denial Of Treatment By Two Ghaziabad Hospitals
‘She Could Have Survived’, Father Of 4-Year-Old Rape Victim Alleges Denial Of Treatment By Two Ghaziabad Hospitals
‘She Could Have Survived’, Father Of 4-Year-Old Rape Victim Alleges Denial Of Treatment By Two Ghaziabad Hospitals
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