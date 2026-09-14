She Quit Rs 2.5 Lakh Gulf Job, Faced UPSC Interview While 8 Months Pregnant: Bushra Bano’s Journey to IPS

The name of IPS officer Bushra Bano has recently drawn attention after a complaint was reportedly submitted to the West Bengal Home Secretary over the religious greetings and expressions she used in an official video statement. The reported complaint objected to her use of phrases such as “Assalamualaikum”, “Inshallah” and “Jazakallah”. However, beyond the controversy surrounding one official video, Bushra Bano’s life story is far more wide-ranging.

Her career has taken her from academics to competitive examinations and public service. She has worked as an assistant professor in India and Saudi Arabia. She has also worked with Coal India before entering government service.

What makes her journey particularly notable is the way she continued pursuing the civil services while managing marriage, motherhood and career responsibilities.

Who Is Bushra Bano?

Bushra Bano was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district and grew up with a strong academic focus. Her academic journey was unusually fast. According to profiles and interviews about her career, she completed a BSc in Mathematics and went on to finish an MBA before turning 20.

She later pursued a PhD in Management at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). During her research years, she also qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship.

“I have been a topper all through my academic life,” Bano said in an interview, describing her approach to education. She completed her PhD in a relatively short period and then moved into teaching and research.

Bushra Bano’s Career Before UPSC

Before becoming an officer, Bano had already built an academic career. While pursuing research at AMU, she started teaching at institutions in Agra. Her career later took her to Saudi Arabia after her marriage to Asmer Hussain.

Hussain was working as an assistant professor at Jazan University. Bano also joined the university as an assistant professor. The move gave her an established career abroad. But she eventually felt that she wanted to return to India. As per reports, she was earning around Rs 2.5 lakh per month in Saudi Arabia.

“I was working there, but my heart always stayed in India,” she said while recalling her time in Saudi Arabia. Her decision was not simply a job change. It meant walking away from a settled life and starting again in India.

Why Did Bushra Bano Leave Her Saudi Job?

For Bano, the desire to do something in India remained strong. She discussed the decision with her husband and eventually returned to India. By then, she had also become a mother. Her return marked the beginning of another phase of her career.

Instead of continuing only in academics, she began preparing for competitive examinations. She also joined a post-doctoral programme at AMU. At one point, she worked with Coal India as an assistant manager while continuing to pursue her larger career goals. Her first UPSC attempt did not bring the result she wanted. But she did not stop.

Bushra Bano Cleared UPSC While Pregnant

The biggest turning point came in 2018. Bano cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination with All India Rank 277. She was allotted the Indian Railway Traffic Service. At the same time, she also performed strongly in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination and secured the sixth rank.

Her UPSC journey was made even more challenging by the fact that she was pregnant with her second child when she appeared for the interview.

Her story therefore went beyond an examination success. She was preparing for one of India’s toughest competitive examinations while also managing responsibilities at home. Reports about her journey have also highlighted her experience of motherhood and multiple surgeries during this period.

From Rank 277 To IPS Rank 234

Bano could have stopped after securing her first major civil services success. She did not. She appeared for the examination again. In her next successful attempt, she secured AIR 234 and was selected for the Indian Police Service. Several profiles identify her as part of the UPSC 2020 batch.

That second success changed the direction of her career. From being a professor in Saudi Arabia, Bano had moved into the world of Indian civil services. Her journey had already included academia, research, motherhood and government employment. Now, it included the IPS.

Bushra Bano’s Husband Also Made A Major Sacrifice

One of the most unusual parts of Bano’s story is the role played by her husband. In many traditional success stories, a woman is described as supporting her husband’s career. Bano has spoken about how the situation was different in her family.

Her husband eventually left his Saudi job and returned to India to support her career and stay with the family.

“In families with kids, it is usually women who sacrifice. But, in my case, my husband sacrificed his Saudi job for me,” Bano said. The decision allowed the family to remain together while Bano continued building her career in public service.

Bushra Bano’s Life Shows Why UPSC Was More Than An Exam

Bano’s story is not simply about securing a rank. It is about changing direction when life appears settled. She already had a PhD. She had an academic career. She was working in Saudi Arabia. She was married and had children.

Yet she chose to return to India and prepare for the civil services. Her journey also challenges the idea that motherhood automatically ends a woman’s professional ambitions. In her case, motherhood became one of the biggest parts of the story.

She prepared while raising children. She appeared for the UPSC interview during the final stage of pregnancy. She cleared the examination and later returned to it once again.

The Latest Controversy Around Bushra Bano

The recent attention around Bano is linked to a reported complaint against her over an official video statement. According to the complaint described in reports, the complainant objected to her use of religious expressions including “Assalamualaikum”, “Inshallah” and “Jazakallah” while speaking in an official capacity.

The issue has brought renewed attention to her public role and communication style. However, the reported complaint should be viewed separately from her established academic and civil services record. The complaint itself is an allegation and does not, by itself, establish any wrongdoing.

Bushra Bano’s Career Remains Her Biggest Story

From Kannauj to AMU, from a university classroom to Saudi Arabia, and eventually to India’s civil services, Bushra Bano has followed an unusual career path. She did not enter public service directly.

She first became an academic, earned a PhD, worked abroad, became a mother and then returned to India to pursue another ambition. Her UPSC success came twice. The first time, she secured AIR 277. The second time, she secured AIR 234 and entered the IPS.

Her own advice to young aspirants has centred on confidence, careful preparation and making independent choices rather than simply following popular advice.

For many readers, that may be the most important part of the Bushra Bano story. It is a reminder that a career does not always move in a straight line. Sometimes, starting again can lead to a completely different destination.