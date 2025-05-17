Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
  • She Travelled To Pakistan 4 Times And Dated An ISI Operative: How A Popular Indian Youtuber Turned Spy

She Travelled To Pakistan 4 Times And Dated An ISI Operative: How A Popular Indian Youtuber Turned Spy

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested for spying for Pakistan. Linked to expelled intel officer. Devices seized. 7th such arrest in region since May 7.

She Travelled To Pakistan 4 Times And Dated An ISI Operative: How A Popular Indian Youtuber Turned Spy


In a major anti-espionage crackdown, Haryana Police have arrested 34-year-old Jyoti Malhotra, a Hisar-based travel vlogger with over 3.2 lakh YouTube subscribers, for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence and circulating pro-Pakistan content online.

According to police officials, Jyoti was maintaining encrypted communication with operatives from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. She allegedly stored their contact details under fake names like “Jatt Randhawa.”

Vlogger’s ISI Links and Pakistan Visits

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamaljit Singh revealed that Jyoti confessed to meeting Pakistani intel operative Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in 2023. Danish was expelled from India on May 13 for espionage activities. He allegedly helped Jyoti secure visa extensions and introduced her to ISI handlers Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.

Police said Jyoti had visited Pakistan more than four times and even travelled to Bali with an ISI operative she was in a romantic relationship with. Most of the time, she reportedly resided in New Delhi while staying in touch with her Pakistani contacts.

Devices Seized, Financial Links Under Probe

Her phone, laptop, and other electronic devices have been seized for forensic analysis, and her bank records are being scrutinized for possible financial transactions tied to espionage activities. A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 153 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Hisar police station.

Jyoti has been remanded to five days of police custody as investigations continue.

Growing Pattern: 7 Espionage Arrests Since May 7

Malhotra’s arrest is the seventh such case reported in Haryana and Punjab since May 7. The string of espionage-related arrests includes:

  • May 7 & 14: Two individuals linked to Bathinda military station arrested.

  • May 11: Two people arrested from Malerkotla, Punjab, linked to Pakistani diplomat Danish.

  • May 13: Naumen Elahi from UP’s Kairana arrested in Haryana.

  • May 15: Kaithal student Devender Singh Dhillon, allegedly recruited via the Kartarpur corridor, arrested.

Authorities suspect a deeper network operating across the region, especially with recruitment routes through religious pilgrimages and social media influence.

ALSO READ: India Imposes New Restrictions On Imports From Bangladesh, Including Ready-Made Garments

