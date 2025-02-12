Sheena Bora Case: Supreme Court Turns Down Indrani Mukerjea’s Plea To Travel Abroad

The Supreme Court dismissed Indrani Mukerjea’s plea challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that denied her permission to travel overseas. Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, had sought to visit Spain and the United Kingdom.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Indrani Mukerjea’s plea challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that denied her permission to travel overseas. Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, had sought to visit Spain and the United Kingdom.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision and directed the trial court to conclude proceedings within a year.

CBI Opposes Travel Permission

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) strongly opposed Mukerjea’s request, arguing that the case is highly sensitive. The prosecution pointed out that the trial is already halfway through, with 96 witnesses examined so far.

Mukerjea’s counsel countered by stating that she has been granted bail by the Supreme Court and that there are still 92 witnesses left to testify. She also highlighted that the trial court has remained vacant for the past four months, which could further delay the proceedings.

Background of the Case

The travel dispute began after a special court, on July 19, allowed Mukerjea to visit Spain and the UK for ten days within the next three months. However, the CBI challenged this decision in the Bombay High Court, which overturned the special court’s ruling on September 27.

Mukerjea then approached the Supreme Court, contesting the high court’s order, but her plea was ultimately rejected.

With the apex court’s decision, the case now moves forward with the directive to complete the trial within a year, ensuring a quicker resolution.

