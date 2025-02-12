Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sheena Bora Case: Supreme Court Turns Down Indrani Mukerjea’s Plea To Travel Abroad

The Supreme Court dismissed Indrani Mukerjea’s plea challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that denied her permission to travel overseas. Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, had sought to visit Spain and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sheena Bora Case: Supreme Court Turns Down Indrani Mukerjea’s Plea To Travel Abroad


The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Indrani Mukerjea’s plea challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that denied her permission to travel overseas. Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, had sought to visit Spain and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision and directed the trial court to conclude proceedings within a year.

CBI Opposes Travel Permission

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) strongly opposed Mukerjea’s request, arguing that the case is highly sensitive. The prosecution pointed out that the trial is already halfway through, with 96 witnesses examined so far.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mukerjea’s counsel countered by stating that she has been granted bail by the Supreme Court and that there are still 92 witnesses left to testify. She also highlighted that the trial court has remained vacant for the past four months, which could further delay the proceedings.

Background of the Case

The travel dispute began after a special court, on July 19, allowed Mukerjea to visit Spain and the UK for ten days within the next three months. However, the CBI challenged this decision in the Bombay High Court, which overturned the special court’s ruling on September 27.

Mukerjea then approached the Supreme Court, contesting the high court’s order, but her plea was ultimately rejected.

With the apex court’s decision, the case now moves forward with the directive to complete the trial within a year, ensuring a quicker resolution.

Read More: Delhi Court Sentences Former Superintendent Of Children Care Home To Life Term For Sexually Assaulting Minors

Filed under

Indrani Mukerjea

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

PM Modi In Marseille: Inaugurates Indian Consulate, Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar

PM Modi In Marseille: Inaugurates Indian Consulate, Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show Controversy

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show...

Kailash Gahlot Withdraws Plea From Delhi HC Against Centre’s Clearance For Foreign Visits

Kailash Gahlot Withdraws Plea From Delhi HC Against Centre’s Clearance For Foreign Visits

FM Urges States To Utilise Over ₹1 lakh Crore In Unspent Funds Before Seeking More

FM Urges States To Utilise Over ₹1 lakh Crore In Unspent Funds Before Seeking More

Entertainment

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show Controversy

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

I Only Have Bad Memories, Says Jesse Eisenberg While Recalling SNL Hosting Days- Here’s Why He Said It!

I Only Have Bad Memories, Says Jesse Eisenberg While Recalling SNL Hosting Days- Here’s Why

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox