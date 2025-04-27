Shehbaz Sharif Sends Condolences To Iran, Slips Kashmir into Conversation Anyway: Classic Pakistan Behaviour

Iran attempted a diplomatic balancing act. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi offered to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad, calling both countries Tehran’s “brotherly neighbours” and offering help to foster "greater understanding" between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to extend condolences after a deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port near Bandar Abbas killed five and injured over 700. Iranian authorities blamed a possible fire in the hazmat depot for the blast, which state media called “massive.” Fires continued to rage at Iran’s biggest port hours after the explosion. While Sharif offered his sympathies, he quickly switched gears to his familiar talking points on Kashmir, seemingly unable to resist raising the issue even as the region reels from the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Sympathy In One Breath, Politics In The Next- Pakistan Plays Victim Card

Sharif initially struck a somber tone during his conversation with President Pezeshkian.

“I spoke to my brother, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran this evening, to express my deep shock at the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, Bandar Abbas. Expressed solidarity with Iran on the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured,” he said.

I spoke to my brother, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian @drpezeshkian , President of Iran this evening, to express my deep shock at the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, Bandar Abbas. Expressed solidarity with Iran on the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 26, 2025

When In Doubt, Talk About Kashmir- Pakistan Has An Old Game Trick

Sharif wasted no time steering the conversation toward Kashmir.

“We also exchanged views on the regional situation. Reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire for peace in the region and reiterated our condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. Recalled that Pakistan was itself one of the biggest victims of terrorism. Denounced India’s use of water as a weapon, which was unacceptable to Pakistan. Reiterated Pakistan’s resolute and unwavering support for the people of IIOJK and their right to self-determination,” he said.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: An Uncomfortable Backdrop

Even as Sharif condemned terrorism, questions over Pakistan’s role in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack continue to loom large. The attack killed 26 people and injured several others, once again exposing gaps in Pakistan’s claims of fighting terrorism “in all forms and manifestations.”

Iran Trying To Play Peacemaker

Iran, meanwhile, attempted a diplomatic balancing act. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi offered to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad, calling both countries Tehran’s “brotherly neighbours” and offering help to foster “greater understanding” in a time of deepening tensions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

