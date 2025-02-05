Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Sheila Dikshit’s Son Sandeep Dikshit Casts His Vote, Says ‘Delhi Election Has Always Been About Local Issues’

In a brief interaction with NewsX after casting his vote, Dikshit urged voters to make informed decisions. “Choose a good government and capable candidates."

Sheila Dikshit's Son Sandeep Dikshit Casts His Vote, Says 'Delhi Election Has Always Been About Local Issues'


Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late Sheila Dikshit, was among the early voters in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Contesting from the New Delhi constituency, Dikshit faces a key challenge as he goes up against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and incumbent MLA Arvind Kejriwal.

In a brief interaction with NewsX after casting his vote, Dikshit urged voters to make informed decisions. “Choose a good government and capable candidates. You are shaping your future with your vote—think about that. I hope people are voting for development,” he said.

When asked whether voters will focus on national or local issues, Dikshit made it clear that the capital’s electorate is driven by local concerns. “In Delhi, it has always been about local issues. People here have consistently prioritized state-level and constituency-specific matters when deciding their votes,” he explained.

Candidate Profile: Sandeep Dikshit

  • Party: Indian National Congress (INC)
  • Constituency: New Delhi, New Delhi district
  • Profession: Professor, Agriculture
  • Educational Qualification: Post Graduate
  • Age: 60

Financial Details (As Declared in Election Affidavit)

  • Total Assets: ₹11.1 crore
  • Liabilities: ₹76.9 lakh
  • Annual Income: ₹23.7 lakh
  • Criminal Cases: None reported

Voting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. Dikshit’s campaign focuses on connecting with voters and addressing key local issues such as infrastructure, public welfare, and urban development.

