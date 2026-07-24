Sher Singh Waves ‘Resignation’ Letter At Jantar Mantar; Uttarakhand Police Says He’s Already Suspended

A video of former Uttarakhand Police constable Sher Singh waving what he claimed was his resignation letter at the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has triggered controversy after Uttarakhand Police said he was already under suspension and not serving in an active policing role. The viral appearance came even as departmental dismissal proceedings and criminal proceedings against Sher Singh remain pending.

Sher Singh suspension and criminal history highlighted by Uttarakhand Police

According to Uttarakhand Police, Sher Singh had remained unauthorisedly absent from his posting in Pithoragarh since June 28, 2026. After he failed to respond to a notice issued by the SP, Pithoragarh, he was suspended on July 20, 2026.

IG Kumaon Range Nivedita Kukreti said, “Currently, a constable, Sher Singh, is making a baseless statement inciting student protests, which is going viral. Regarding this constable, it is worth noting that he was unauthorisedly absent from Pithoragarh district since June 28, 2026. In this regard, he was issued a notice by the SP, Pithoragarh, and upon not receiving a response, he was suspended on July 20, 2026. The constable has a prior criminal history.”

EXPOSING THE FRAUD AT THE CJP PROTEST! Abhijeet Dipke just pulled off the biggest fraud of his career today. He staged a massive drama, claiming an active Uttarakhand Police constable was resigning from his job to support their protest. Here is the REALITY: 👇 -Sher Singh was… pic.twitter.com/jTzRwUSX5j — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 24, 2026

Sher Singh accused of links with gangster in land-grabbing case

Kukreti also alleged that Sher Singh and another constable worked with jailed gangster Praveen Valmiki in an organised land-grabbing network.

She said, “He and another colleague were involved in organised crime in connivance with a notorious gangster, Praveen Valmiki. They used to intimidate innocent people and seize their land. He was arrested and sent to jail on 15 January 2025. He spent several months in jail and is currently out on bail. In this context also, dismissal proceedings were going on against him and currently, necessary legal and departmental action is being taken in relation to the baseless statement given by him.”

Police said an FIR dated August 28, 2025, invoked charges including cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, organised crime, criminal intimidation and intentional insult under provisions of the IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sher Singh faces allegations of threatening land-grab victim

Investigators alleged Praveen Valmiki’s gang, which allegedly included Sher Singh, Manish Baller and Hasan Abbas Zaidi, intimidated local residents, illegally occupied land and profited from unlawful property transactions.

In one case, the gang allegedly murdered the brother and brother-in-law of a widow from Roorkee. Police said the woman fled with her children fearing for their lives, after which her land was allegedly occupied and fraudulently sold. When she later challenged the sale, she and her children were allegedly threatened.

It is also alleged that the police officer in question had abused his position by visiting the accused person in Sitarganj Jail and at the Roorkee Court on several occasions, compelling the complainant to withdraw her case, taking her to the gangster at the time of court hearing and facilitating the transaction of the land issue.

Sher Singh was apprehended on September 15, 2025, following which he was released on bail from the Uttarakhand High Court on November 7, 2025.

(with inputs from ANI)

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