Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Shihan Hussaini, Karate Expert & Actor, Dies In Chennai After Cancer Battle

Hussaini was not just an actor but a multi-talented individual known for his contributions to combat sports, martial arts, archery, and sculpting.

Shihan Hussaini, Karate Expert & Actor, Dies In Chennai After Cancer Battle

Shihan Hussaini


Renowned actor, martial artist, and karate expert Shihan Hussaini passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, March 25, at a private hospital in Chennai. He had been undergoing treatment for advanced blood cancer for the past few weeks. His family confirmed his demise through a heartfelt Facebook post.

Shihan Hussaini’s body will be kept at his residence, ‘High Command,’ in Besant Nagar, Chennai, for the public, family, and students to pay their last respects. Later, his mortal remains will be taken to Madurai, where the final rites will be performed. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

In their social media post, his family requested students, archers, parents, and coaches to honor him by performing katas and shooting arrows. Hussaini had been actively documenting his cancer journey on social media, providing regular updates about his condition. His posts caught the attention of the Tamil Nadu government, which extended financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for his treatment. Days before his passing, Hussaini announced his decision to donate his body for medical research.

Hussaini’s acting career

A versatile personality, Shihan Hussaini made his acting debut in 1986 with Kamal Haasan’s Punnagai Mannan. He later appeared in several Tamil films, including Rajinikanth’s Velaikaran, Bloodstone, and Vijay’s Badri, where he played a karate coach. Some of his final appearances were in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Chennai City Gangsters, featuring Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from acting, he was also seen as a judge and presenter on multiple reality shows.

Hussaini was not just an actor but a multi-talented individual known for his contributions to combat sports, martial arts, archery, and sculpting. His demise is a huge loss to the Tamil film industry and the martial arts community. Fans, students, and well-wishers continue to pour in their tributes, remembering him as a dedicated mentor, skilled artist, and passionate sportsman.

