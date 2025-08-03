Home > India > Shimla JCB Accident Video Goes Viral: Bulldozer Falls 300m Off NH5, Driver Dies After Rescue

A bulldozer accident in Shimla's Jabli area on NH-5, captured in a viral video, shows a JCB tumbling 300m into a gorge. The driver died despite efforts to save him. Himachal faces heavy monsoon fury, with 179 deaths, 403 roads blocked, and public utilities like water, power and transport severely disrupted, as per SDMA’s report.

Published: August 3, 2025 15:48:34 IST

In a tragic accident during road construction, a bulldozer in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, lost control and fell nearly 300 metres down a steep mountainside while working to clear a blocked stretch of National Highway 5 in Jabli.

The entire incident was caught on camera by onlookers. In the video, the JCB machine is seen sliding off the road and tumbling violently down the slope after a portion of the hillside gave way due to loose rocks and debris. The bulldozer was reportedly trying to clear the road, which had been blocked due to landslides caused by intense rainfall.

Soon after the fall, a man can be seen in the video bravely rappelling down the landslide-hit terrain to reach the operator trapped in the damaged vehicle. Despite this courageous rescue attempt, the bulldozer driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, NDTV reported.

This incident comes amid relentless monsoon rainfall that continues to batter Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand. The heavy rains have led to widespread flooding, frequent landslides, and severe blockages across several key highways and rural routes.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has released its latest report on the ongoing damage. According to the report, from June 20 to August 2, the state recorded a total of 179 deaths. Of these, 101 were due to rain-related disasters, including landslides, lightning strikes, and flash floods. The remaining 78 deaths occurred in road accidents made worse by the hazardous weather conditions and crumbling road infrastructure.

The SDMA further noted significant disruption to public utilities and infrastructure. As of Friday evening, 403 roads remain blocked, while 411 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 196 water supply schemes have been rendered inoperative.

Monsoon damage this year has impacted both urban and remote areas, hampering movement, daily life, and essential services. The situation remains critical in many districts, with rescue and restoration efforts continuing across the state.

