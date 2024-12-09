Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shimla Turns Into Winter Wonderland As Snowfall Hits Early – Chilling Temperatures & Traffic Disruptions Follow

Shimla and nearby areas saw early snowfall on December 9, turning the town into a winter wonderland. With temperatures dropping to minus 13.1°C in Tabo, and disruptions in Lahaul-Spiti, the Meteorological Centre has predicted more snow and a yellow alert for dense fog.

Shimla Turns Into Winter Wonderland As Snowfall Hits Early – Chilling Temperatures & Traffic Disruptions Follow

Shimla and surrounding areas in Himachal Pradesh were transformed into a winter wonderland on December 9, as light snow covered the Ridge ground and the surrounding areas. While Shimla enjoyed a picturesque snowfall, higher altitudes such as Rohtang Pass, Baralacha, and Lahaul-Spiti saw significant snowfall. The snowfall was lighter in lower regions like Theog and Kufri but was enough to charm visitors and capture the winter spirit. In addition to the snow, rain showers were reported in Kullu and Bilaspur, further enhancing the winter atmosphere.

Chilling Temperatures Across Himachal Pradesh

Along with the snowfall, temperatures sharply dropped across the state. Tabo, in the Lahaul-Spiti region, recorded a chilling minus 13.1 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature of the season so far. Shimla experienced icy winds, and other regions like Theog, Narkanda, Manali, and Solan hovered around freezing temperatures, intensifying the winter experience.

Traffic Disruptions and Safety Warnings

In the wake of the heavy snow, traffic in the Lahaul-Spiti region was disrupted near the Atal Tunnel and Sissu. Around 100 tourists were left stranded, but authorities were quick to respond and rescue the travellers. The Superintendent of Police, Mayank Chaudhary, advised all tourists to stay informed about weather conditions before heading to snow-covered areas to ensure safety.

Locals, including long-time Shimla residents, were taken aback by the early snowfall. Ganesh Sud, a Shimla local, remarked, “It’s for the first time in over two decades that we’ve witnessed snowfall this early in December.”

More Snowfall Expected and Weather Alerts

Shimla’s colonial-era charm combined with its snow-covered landscapes is set to attract a surge of tourists looking to enjoy the winter wonderland. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has predicted more snowfall in the middle and high mountain regions on December 10, accompanied by a yellow alert for dense fog in areas near reservoirs in Mandi and Bilaspur on December 10 and 11. However, the weather is expected to clear up from December 11 to 14. Authorities have warned residents and tourists to exercise caution on slippery roads and be prepared for cold winds.

ALSO READ: Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Filed under

December snowfall Himachal Pradesh weather Lahaul-Spiti snowfall Shimla snowfall Shimla tourist attractions Tabo temperature

Advertisement

Also Read

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB...

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox