Shimla Turns Into Winter Wonderland As Snowfall Hits Early – Chilling Temperatures & Traffic Disruptions Follow

Shimla and nearby areas saw early snowfall on December 9, turning the town into a winter wonderland. With temperatures dropping to minus 13.1°C in Tabo, and disruptions in Lahaul-Spiti, the Meteorological Centre has predicted more snow and a yellow alert for dense fog.

Shimla and surrounding areas in Himachal Pradesh were transformed into a winter wonderland on December 9, as light snow covered the Ridge ground and the surrounding areas. While Shimla enjoyed a picturesque snowfall, higher altitudes such as Rohtang Pass, Baralacha, and Lahaul-Spiti saw significant snowfall. The snowfall was lighter in lower regions like Theog and Kufri but was enough to charm visitors and capture the winter spirit. In addition to the snow, rain showers were reported in Kullu and Bilaspur, further enhancing the winter atmosphere.

Chilling Temperatures Across Himachal Pradesh

Along with the snowfall, temperatures sharply dropped across the state. Tabo, in the Lahaul-Spiti region, recorded a chilling minus 13.1 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature of the season so far. Shimla experienced icy winds, and other regions like Theog, Narkanda, Manali, and Solan hovered around freezing temperatures, intensifying the winter experience.

Traffic Disruptions and Safety Warnings

In the wake of the heavy snow, traffic in the Lahaul-Spiti region was disrupted near the Atal Tunnel and Sissu. Around 100 tourists were left stranded, but authorities were quick to respond and rescue the travellers. The Superintendent of Police, Mayank Chaudhary, advised all tourists to stay informed about weather conditions before heading to snow-covered areas to ensure safety.

Locals, including long-time Shimla residents, were taken aback by the early snowfall. Ganesh Sud, a Shimla local, remarked, “It’s for the first time in over two decades that we’ve witnessed snowfall this early in December.”

More Snowfall Expected and Weather Alerts

Shimla’s colonial-era charm combined with its snow-covered landscapes is set to attract a surge of tourists looking to enjoy the winter wonderland. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has predicted more snowfall in the middle and high mountain regions on December 10, accompanied by a yellow alert for dense fog in areas near reservoirs in Mandi and Bilaspur on December 10 and 11. However, the weather is expected to clear up from December 11 to 14. Authorities have warned residents and tourists to exercise caution on slippery roads and be prepared for cold winds.

