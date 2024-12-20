Shimla Welcomes Holiday Special Train As Tourism Soars For Christmas And New Year

The Kalka-Shimla toy train has become even more accessible and enticing with this new addition, offering travellers a comfortable journey.

The north Indian hill town of Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, has been abuzz with activity as Northern Railway introduced a holiday special train to cater to the increasing number of tourists flocking to the hill station during the Christmas and New Year season.

The Kalka-Shimla toy train, already famous for its picturesque route, has become even more accessible and enticing with this new addition, offering travellers a comfortable and scenic journey through the majestic hills.

The holiday special train arrived in Shimla on Friday, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting season for tourists and locals alike. This train is not only designed for comfort but also ensures a seamless journey to Shimla amidst the growing festive fervor. Its route offers breathtaking views of lush green mountains, quaint villages, and tunnels that create a magical experience for passengers.

For many, the train ride is the highlight of their trip. Nitesh Kumar, a tourist from Delhi, shared his enthusiastic review and experience.

“When we travelled from Delhi by train, the journey was different, but starting from Kalka on the toy train was a unique experience. The scenic views, passing through tunnels, and beauty of the hills were mesmerizing. Inside the train, everything was well-equipped, from lighting to washrooms and drinking water. The seats are arranged to provide a panoramic view, and the speed of the train adds to the thrill. We travelled for about 5 to 5.5 hours and didn’t feel bored for even a minute. It was truly a next-level experience,” said Nitesh Kumar.

“We arrived early at 5:30 a.m., and the first train was heavily booked. That’s when we learned about the holiday special train for Christmas and New Year. The train was very comfortable, with ample seating, and the reclining seats allowed us to enjoy views on both sides. Although we missed the snowfall this time, we hope to see it during our next visit. The lush green scenery we witnessed will transform into a white layer during the snow, offering a completely different experience,” he added.

Another tourist, Akash Sharma, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the convenience and joy the special train brings:

“When we reached Kalka in the morning, we missed our train. Then we learned about this special train, which turned out to be an amazing experience. The staff and ticket inspectors were very helpful. The views were spectacular, and the train moved at a comfortable pace. It was an excellent journey. During this season, everyone looks forward to enjoying the snow and Christmas celebrations. This special train adds convenience for tourists. It’s a comfortable and enjoyable experience that we highly recommend,” Akash, another tourist, said.

The introduction of the holiday special train has also brought renewed hope to the local tourism and hospitality sectors. Over the past week, Shimla has witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals, bringing cheer to those dependent on tourism for their livelihood.

Confirmed, we have snowfall in Shimla!!! Thank god, there is hope yet for all the crops and the trees!#shimla #himachalapradesh #snowfall pic.twitter.com/9NZNEsZ5P7 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) December 8, 2024

Nasib Chand, a local taxi driver, expressed his optimism: “For the past couple of days, there has been an increase in tourist activity, and now this holiday special train has started. If it snows, as the weather department has predicted for December 27 and 28, it will attract even more tourists. Snowfall is a blessing for us, boosting our business significantly. We pray for God’s grace and look forward to a prosperous season.”

The weather department’s prediction of snowfall around December 27 and 28 has further heightened the excitement among tourists and locals. A snowy Shimla during Christmas and New Year is an enchanting sight, and many tourists are planning their trips around this magical experience.

The holiday special train, with its charm and convenience, is set to make this festive season unforgettable for tourists while giving a much-needed boost to the local economy. As the hills of Shimla prepare to welcome snow, the spirit of celebration and adventure is in full swing.

(Inputs from ANI)

