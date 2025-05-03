Shirgaon Stampede: Goa CM Directs Magisterial Inquiry, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Victims

As authorities continue to investigate, the state remains committed to providing the necessary support to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.

In the wake of the tragic stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgaon, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed a thorough magisterial inquiry into the incident. The incident, which took place during the Lairai Devi Jatra, claimed six lives and left more than 50 people injured.

Inquiry Committee Set Up to Investigate the Tragedy

CM Sawant, in an official statement, revealed that he had chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation. As part of the government’s efforts to ensure a transparent investigation, he has ordered the transfer of four senior officers, including the SP North and Collector North.

“I chaired a high-powered committee meeting today. A detailed report has been sought from the Collector and SP North. We have constituted a magisterial committee headed by the Revenue Secretary. We have transferred four officers, including SP North, Collector North, Deputy Collector, for fair investigation. I have asked for the fact-finding report in the next 48 hours,” Sawant said in his address.

Financial Assistance for Victims

The government has already stepped in to provide financial aid to the families of the deceased. CM Sawant confirmed that the families of the six victims would each receive Rs 10 lakh, while those seriously injured in the stampede would be given Rs 1 lakh each.

“The government has given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured. Out of the 18 injured in hospital, four people are in ICU. PM Modi inquired about the incident from me and expressed his condolences on the loss of lives. There will be no government programmes for the next three days. FIR has been filed against unknown persons in the incident,” Sawant said.

Goa Governor and Health Minister Express Condolences

Following the tragedy, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai also expressed his deepest sympathies. In an official statement, he conveyed condolences to the grieving families and wished the injured a swift recovery.

“Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai has expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones in the recent tragic incident at Lairai Devi Jatra at Shirgaon. The Governor has wished a speedy recovery to the persons injured in the incident,” the release stated.

Governor Pillai also decided to cut short his official visit to Kerala to return to Goa and meet with CM Sawant and local authorities to provide support and discuss further actions.

Meanwhile, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane provided an update on the medical treatment of the victims. As of the latest report, 74 people have been treated at various government healthcare facilities, including Asilo Hospital, CHC Bicholim, and Goa Medical College (GMC).

“Currently, 22 patients are undergoing treatment: Asilo Hospital is treating 18 patients, CHC Bicholim has three patients under observation, and CHC Sankhali is monitoring one patient. Sadly, six individuals were brought in dead,” Rane said in a post on social media.

The Minister also assured that a meeting would be held soon with health officials to ensure that all patients receive the best care. He expressed his gratitude to healthcare workers for their dedication during this challenging period.

“A meeting with the heads of DHS and GMC, along with the Secretary (Health), will be held shortly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in providing timely and effective treatment,” Rane said.

As authorities continue to investigate, the state remains committed to providing the necessary support to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.

