‘Shiv Is Knowledge’: PM Modi Greets On Mahashivratri, Har Har Mahadev

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of India, invoking blessings from Lord Shiva for happiness, prosperity, and good health for all. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister expressed his wishes for a developed and stronger India, emphasizing the festival’s spiritual and cultural significance.

“Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to Lord Bholenath. May this divine occasion bring happiness, prosperity, and excellent health to everyone while also strengthening the resolve for a developed India—that is my wish. Har Har Mahadev!” he posted.

सभी देशवासियों को भगवान भोलेनाथ को समर्पित पावन-पर्व महाशिवरात्रि की असीम शुभकामनाएं। यह दिव्य अवसर आप सभी के लिए सुख-समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए, साथ ही विकसित भारत के संकल्प को सुदृढ़ करे, यही कामना है। हर-हर महादेव! pic.twitter.com/4gYM5r4JnR
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2025

A Festival of Devotion and Spiritual Awakening

Celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India, Mahashivratri is a night of deep spiritual observance, dedicated to Lord Shiva and his cosmic dance, the Tandava. Devotees across the country throng temples, observe fasts, and engage in night-long prayers and meditations. The festival symbolizes overcoming darkness and ignorance, leading to inner peace and transformation.

Grand Celebrations Across India

Major Shiva temples, including Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, and Somnath in Gujarat, witnessed large gatherings of devotees offering milk, honey, and bel leaves to Shivalingas. At the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, thousands of people participated in night-long meditation sessions and spiritual discourses.

This year, special prayers have also been organized for national progress and well-being, aligning with PM Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). Leaders across the country have also extended their greetings, highlighting the festival’s role in fostering unity and devotion.

