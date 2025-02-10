Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Takes Jibe At INDIA Bloc, Calls It A ‘Wedding Procession Without A Groom’

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske took a jibe at the opposition INDIA bloc, likening it to a "wedding procession without a groom" due to its lack of unified leadership.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Takes Jibe At INDIA Bloc, Calls It A ‘Wedding Procession Without A Groom’


Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Monday took a dig at the opposition INDI Alliance, comparing it to a wedding procession without a groom, highlighting what he described as a lack of unified leadership within the bloc.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking on the disarray within the alliance, Mhaske stated, “INDI Alliance is a wedding procession without a groom. They are not able to decide who their leader is because they are divided. Their agendas are different, and everybody wants to be a leader.”

His remarks come in the wake of the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, where the alliance witnessed a rift as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress contested separately, ultimately losing to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP secured a historic victory, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by securing 48 out of 70 seats. AAP, which had previously held a dominant position, saw its tally reduced to 22 from 62, while Congress failed to win a single seat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reacting to the results, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the lack of coordination between the alliance partners. “Congress is our senior partner in the INDI Alliance, and it is the responsibility of the bigger partner to take everyone along. This responsibility was also on AAP. Had both parties sat together, engaged in dialogue, and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the manner it did,” Raut said during a press conference.

The BJP’s resounding victory saw Parvesh Verma clinching a significant win over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Meanwhile, AAP’s Atishi managed to retain the Kalkaji seat after a tough battle against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, securing victory by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Congress, which was hoping for a political resurgence in Delhi, failed to open its account in the elections, further emphasizing the cracks within the INDI Alliance. The latest developments have raised questions about the bloc’s ability to mount a credible challenge to the BJP in the upcoming national elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Grants MP Rashid Engineer Two-Day Parole To Attend Parliament

Filed under

INDIA bloc Shiv Sena Leader

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Facing Criticism, Mamta Kulkarni Steps Down As Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar

Facing Criticism, Mamta Kulkarni Steps Down As Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 808’ Result Today: First Prize Winner WJ 740168 Takes ₹75 Lakh – Full Lucky Draw List Here

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 808’ Result Today: First Prize Winner WJ 740168 Takes ₹75...

Bill Gates Criticizes Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for Prioritizing Space Over Global Crises

Bill Gates Criticizes Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for Prioritizing Space Over Global Crises

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Must Be Done Seriously, Not For Sake Of It Says SC

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Must Be Done Seriously, Not For Sake Of It Says SC

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Entertainment

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award From PM Modi

Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award

Who Is Samay Raina And What Is ‘India’s Got Latent’?

Who Is Samay Raina And What Is ‘India’s Got Latent’?

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox