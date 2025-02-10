Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Takes Jibe At INDIA Bloc, Calls It A ‘Wedding Procession Without A Groom’

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske took a jibe at the opposition INDIA bloc, likening it to a "wedding procession without a groom" due to its lack of unified leadership.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Monday took a dig at the opposition INDI Alliance, comparing it to a wedding procession without a groom, highlighting what he described as a lack of unified leadership within the bloc.

Speaking on the disarray within the alliance, Mhaske stated, “INDI Alliance is a wedding procession without a groom. They are not able to decide who their leader is because they are divided. Their agendas are different, and everybody wants to be a leader.”

His remarks come in the wake of the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, where the alliance witnessed a rift as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress contested separately, ultimately losing to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP secured a historic victory, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by securing 48 out of 70 seats. AAP, which had previously held a dominant position, saw its tally reduced to 22 from 62, while Congress failed to win a single seat.

Reacting to the results, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the lack of coordination between the alliance partners. “Congress is our senior partner in the INDI Alliance, and it is the responsibility of the bigger partner to take everyone along. This responsibility was also on AAP. Had both parties sat together, engaged in dialogue, and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the manner it did,” Raut said during a press conference.

The BJP’s resounding victory saw Parvesh Verma clinching a significant win over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Meanwhile, AAP’s Atishi managed to retain the Kalkaji seat after a tough battle against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, securing victory by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Congress, which was hoping for a political resurgence in Delhi, failed to open its account in the elections, further emphasizing the cracks within the INDI Alliance. The latest developments have raised questions about the bloc’s ability to mount a credible challenge to the BJP in the upcoming national elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

