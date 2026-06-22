Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?

The political crisis within Shiv Sena (UBT) that has seen the party in disarray is receding as four Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs pulled out of a Monday strategy meeting that was attended by all the other party leaders. These MLAs were absent from a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at Shivalaya on Monday to plan his party’s strategy and meet the likely fallout from the defection of six Lok Sabha MPs to Eknath Shinde’s side. The fallout followed them last Wednesday just hours after the parliamentary defections.

Three MLAs Sanjay Derkar, Rahul Patil, Sanjay Potnis and one MLC Sunil Shinde, had not been able to attend the meeting and the party sources said they had informed the leadership about their absence earlier, said due to their personal commitments, health issues and work on the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

What triggered the latest crisis in Shiv Sena UBT?

The absences came on the same day six out of nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs formally switched to the Shinde-led faction, significantly weakening Uddhav Thackeray’s hold in Parliament. The move is being seen as another major blow in the long-running battle over Shiv Sena’s political legacy.

The rebel MPs’ exit has further strengthened Shinde’s position, both politically and symbolically.

Is another round of defections likely?

Despite growing speculation, party insiders said there is no immediate sign of more legislators leaving. The meeting was attended by 22 remaining legislators, followed by a group photo with Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, which was viewed as a deliberate show of strength.

Still, the absence of four legislators has raised eyebrows, especially amid “Operation Tiger” rumours an alleged effort to engineer more defections.

How is Aaditya Thackeray responding?

Aaditya Thackeray used the occasion to attack the BJP, accusing it of focusing on political engineering rather than governance. He criticised the Centre over inflation, infiltration, farmers’ issues, and water scarcity.

With Maharashtra politics heating up, the big question remains: is this just temporary turbulence, or the beginning of a larger split within Shiv Sena (UBT)?

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