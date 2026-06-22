Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?

Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh uncertainty after four legislators skipped Uddhav Thackeray’s strategy meeting, hours after six MPs joined Eknath Shinde’s camp. While the party called it routine, the absences have sparked speculation over more possible defections.

4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit. (Photo: ANI)
4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 19:18 IST

The political crisis within Shiv Sena (UBT) that has seen the party in disarray is receding as four Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs pulled out of a Monday strategy meeting that was attended by all the other party leaders. These MLAs were absent from a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at Shivalaya on Monday to plan his party’s strategy and meet the likely fallout from the defection of six Lok Sabha MPs to Eknath Shinde’s side. The fallout followed them last Wednesday just hours after the parliamentary defections.

Three MLAs Sanjay Derkar, Rahul Patil, Sanjay Potnis and one MLC Sunil Shinde, had not been able to attend the meeting and the party sources said they had informed the leadership about their absence earlier,  said due to their personal commitments, health issues and work on the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

What triggered the latest crisis in Shiv Sena UBT?

The absences came on the same day six out of nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs formally switched to the Shinde-led faction, significantly weakening Uddhav Thackeray’s hold in Parliament. The move is being seen as another major blow in the long-running battle over Shiv Sena’s political legacy.

You Might Be Interested In

The rebel MPs’ exit has further strengthened Shinde’s position, both politically and symbolically.

Is another round of defections likely?

Despite growing speculation, party insiders said there is no immediate sign of more legislators leaving. The meeting was attended by 22 remaining legislators, followed by a group photo with Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, which was viewed as a deliberate show of strength.

Still, the absence of four legislators has raised eyebrows, especially amid “Operation Tiger” rumours an alleged effort to engineer more defections.

How is Aaditya Thackeray responding?

Aaditya Thackeray used the occasion to attack the BJP, accusing it of focusing on political engineering rather than governance. He criticised the Centre over inflation, infiltration, farmers’ issues, and water scarcity.

With Maharashtra politics heating up, the big question remains: is this just temporary turbulence, or the beginning of a larger split within Shiv Sena (UBT)?

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?
Tags: shiv senaShiv Sena SplitShiv Sena UBT crisisshiv-sena-ubtuddhav thackerayUddhav Thackeray latest news

RELATED News

Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp

What Is Dowry? Its Forms, NCRB Data, Hidden Realities And Laws In India

Is Your Child Developing Normally? Early Signs of Autism, ADHD and Learning Disabilities — When to See a Child Psychologist

India in Talks to Sell BrahMos Missiles to UAE

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Wins 16 of 17 Seats

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral 'Brush Joke' In India's Got Latent 2

‘Virat Kohli is Like Carlos Alcaraz’: Sanju Samson Compares Indian Cricketers To Tennis Stars, Names MS Dhoni As Roger Federer of Cricket Before Wimbledon 2026

370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli

27-Year-Old Odisha Man's Death Exposes Alleged Illegal Activities In Kerala

Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained

Alan Greenspan, Former Chairman Of US Fed, Dies At 100

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Bobby Deol Really Ask ‘What Is That’ About Samay Raina’s Show? Viral Clip Sparks Debate

CBFC Orders 14 Changes In Welcome To The Jungle; Disha Patani And Jacqueline Fernandez Visuals Edited

India vs Ireland 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Record-Breaking Debut in Focus as Cricket Ireland Provide Major Update on Series Schedule

Israel Refuses To Withdraw From Lebanon Security Zone

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?
Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?
Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?
Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit- What’s Brewing?

QUICK LINKS