Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Latest News: Uddhav Camp MP Confirms Switch To Shinde Sena, Sanjay Raut Says Rebels Still In Touch

For Uddhav Thackeray, this is not just another political battle, it may well be the biggest test of leadership since the Shiv Sena split in 2022. As the party battles to hold its ground in Maharashtra, the latest defection signals a deeper churn within the Uddhav camp, raising questions over loyalty, leadership, and the future of the party itself.

Why is Shiv Sena (UBT) facing a fresh crisis?

Political storm within Shiv Sena (UBT) intensified after six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs skipped the party’s parliamentary meeting in Delhi on June 17, creating speculation of a coordinated rebellion. The absence of the MPs has put the party on edge, especially as the numbers are enough to trigger anti-defection protections if they move together.

The dissident MPs include Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.

Who has officially crossed over to Shinde Sena?

Rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirmed on Sunday that he has joined the faction led by Eknath Shinde. Calling it a practical decision, Ashtikar said development work in his constituency had stalled because he was sitting in the opposition.

He claimed that despite efforts over the past two years, he could not secure enough funds for his constituency and felt compelled to switch.

What did Ashtikar say about Uddhav and the party?

Interestingly, Ashtikar maintained that his move was not ideological. He said he had “moved from Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena,” suggesting his loyalty to the party’s original identity remains intact.

However, he hinted that remarks from senior leader Sanjay Raut pushed him closer to the exit door.

Are all rebel MPs leaving Uddhav Thackeray?

Not yet. Raut claimed that some rebel MPs are still in touch with the party and fear public anger back home. He said talks are underway with at least two MPs. Meanwhile, Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar is expected to announce his final stand by Monday a decision that could shape the next chapter of this Sena power struggle.

ALSO READ: Big Day For Maharashtra Politics: Rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs Likely To Make Split Official Today- What’s Next For Uddhav Thackeray?