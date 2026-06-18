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Home > India News > Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Latest Update: Kiren Rijiju Refuses To Comment On Sanjay Raut’s ‘Abusive Remarks’

Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Latest Update: Kiren Rijiju Refuses To Comment On Sanjay Raut’s ‘Abusive Remarks’

Amid the Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju refused to comment on Sanjay Raut’s remarks, saying it is not right to respond to abusive statements. He stressed parliamentary decorum and said every MP works for their constituency.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju refused to comment on Sanjay Raut’s remarks. (Photo: ANI)
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju refused to comment on Sanjay Raut’s remarks. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 17:08 IST

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday denied commenting on UBT faction MP Sanjay Raut over his continuous abusive remarks on party rebellions, amid the ongoing Shiv Sena (UBT) political crisis, asserting that it would not be right to answer Rajya Sabha MP’s abuses or blame. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said it won’t look good because every MP thinks and works for their constituency in their own way.

“You can see what happens in the Parliament, I don’t need to say anything separately. If we respond to what Sanjay Raut said, it won’t look good because every MP thinks and works for their constituency in their own way. Every party has its own way of working. I won’t comment on which Shiv Sena MP should do what. We seek cooperation from all MPs over the Bills brought in Parliament…But if Sanjay Raut abuses or blames someone, it won’t be right to answer him,” Rijiju told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju held a Hajj 2026 review meeting, adding that the country has won two awards.

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Addressing the press conference, Rijiju said, “…Taking everything into account, we can say that Haj 2026 has been the most fantastic ever. As a result, India has won two awards. Foreign Ministry has handed over the award to me…I thank the entire Haj management team, officers of my ministry, MEA team and other officials for this…”

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the pilgrimage. The other four pillars are Shahada (declaration of faith), Salah (daily prayers), Zakat (charitable giving), and Sawm (fasting during Ramadan).

Meanwhile on June 3, the first batch of Hajj pilgrims returned to India on Wednesday morning after completing the sacred journey, expressing happiness over completing their journey safely and praising the arrangements made for the lakhs of people who went to the Kaaba in Mecca.

Expressing happiness upon returning safely from the sacred journey, pilgrim Ahmed, who arrived at Delhi Airport, said that “Allah had made the pilgrimage easy”. He also appreciated the arrangements made by the Saudi authorities, saying that adequate security, medical assistance and emergency services were available to ensure the well-being of pilgrims.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmed said, “I am very happy. It is not easy to go on this journey, leaving behind our own people, but Allah made it easy. I prayed for myself, my family and our country. No one faced any problems during the journey. The Saudi government ensured that we did not face any difficulties by providing security, ambulance services and a doctor’s team.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Uddhav Thackeray And Mamata Banerjee Are Facing Similar Headaches: What’s Causing Deep Cracks In Shiv Sena (UBT) And TMC?

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Latest Update: Kiren Rijiju Refuses To Comment On Sanjay Raut’s ‘Abusive Remarks’
Tags: Kiren RijijuSanjay RautShiv Sena UBT crisisshiv-sena-ubtuddhav thackeray

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Latest Update: Kiren Rijiju Refuses To Comment On Sanjay Raut’s ‘Abusive Remarks’
Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Latest Update: Kiren Rijiju Refuses To Comment On Sanjay Raut’s ‘Abusive Remarks’
Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Latest Update: Kiren Rijiju Refuses To Comment On Sanjay Raut’s ‘Abusive Remarks’
Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Latest Update: Kiren Rijiju Refuses To Comment On Sanjay Raut’s ‘Abusive Remarks’

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