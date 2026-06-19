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Home > India News > Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event, Uddhav Faction Faces Fresh Setback

Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event, Uddhav Faction Faces Fresh Setback

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skipped the Foundation Day event, triggering fresh split rumours and deepening crisis in Uddhav Thackeray’s camp. Reports say they may align with Eknath Shinde faction, marking another major setback for UBT after the 2022 rebellion.

Uddhav Thackeray denied the rumours that his faction will merge with Congress. (Photo: ANI)
Uddhav Thackeray denied the rumours that his faction will merge with Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 21:34 IST

Six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) were absent when their leader Uddhav Thackeray was chief guest at the 60th Foundation Day celebrations. The six are Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Om Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav. The six MPs were absent from Uddhav Thackeray’s event just a day after they also skipped a meeting of key party office-bearers. The MPs reportedly had their own idea on what was going on in the party.

Are rebel MPs planning to join the Shinde camp?

It is reported that the MPs may be working on forming a sub-group in Parliament and may go over to the camp of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This would be a big blow to the Uddhav Thackeray camp following the split in Shiv Sena in 2022.

Speaking to supporters, Uddhav Thackeray denied the rumours that his faction will merge with Congress. He refuted the claim saying the party in question did not ally with the BJP even though it had a long-standing alliance, and therefore does not have reason to merge with Congress. He further apologised to the voters of constituencies represented by the missing MPs and warned of a gradual loss in confidence in democratic institutions.

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Reports said that the MPs were in communication with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to gain recognition for their separate group, while UBT leadership has been conducting internal meetings to deal with the situation and to preserve unity in its parliamentary wing.

Six MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) are presently missing-out from major party meetings and gatherings, and it has become apparent that the party is in a serious internal crisis. With an increasing tendency to shift towards Shinde’s faction and the rebellion of 2022 still fresh in the memory, the party is heading into another volatile phase, while the leaders are stammering over fire to counter fragmentation.

ALSO READ: Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event, Uddhav Faction Faces Fresh Setback
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Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event, Uddhav Faction Faces Fresh Setback
Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event, Uddhav Faction Faces Fresh Setback
Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event, Uddhav Faction Faces Fresh Setback
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